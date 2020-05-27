No matter how hot summer becomes, I have promised myself I shall not complain. I am more than tired of being cold.
December through February I tolerate the low temperatures. I put on another layer of clothes, throw a log on the fire, brew a cup of tea, wrap an afghan around my legs and hunker down for the duration.
March and April I’m less tolerant, but willing to give the weather its due and try not to complain overly (though those of you who read this column on a regular basis know I’m not always successful at that). April’s offering of rain and more rain, mid- to low-30s some mornings and days when the high didn’t climb out of the 50s got me down.
These past few days of 80-plus temperatures have been more than welcome. At last I can climb out of bed and put on shorts and a T shirt. Finally, sandals have taken up residence at the front of my closet floor. They are the shoes I slip my feet into each morning. And the surest sign of warm weather — I have painted my toenails pink.
The female ego is bolstered by the sight of painted toenails winking out of the open toes of summer shoes. Polishing toenails is of small cosmetic effect but has a great self-buoyancy effect.
Another pleasure of the warmer weather is going for swims in the lake. Granted the water isn’t as warm as I would like, but a few vigorous laps raise my body temperature and make the workout enjoyable. Because indoor pools in our area have been closed since mid-March, I’ve been without my favorite therapeutic exercise. I feel the stiffness dissolve from my joints as I stroke through the water.
Any outdoor activity now that May has warmed is agreeable. The hours spent weeding, which in August will feel so burdensome, now suffuse me with a sense of work well done. I can believe, at least for a little while, that the Bermuda grass I hoe from around the tomatoes, the honeysuckle I uproot from the periwinkle bed — the long roots yielding to a vigorous tug now that the ground is moist — the poison ivy I pull up with gloved hands — all have been banished through my efforts and will not come again.
Of course, nothing could be further from the truth. By next week, the first tips of Bermuda will appear again in the vegetable and flower gardens, honeysuckle will twine in a place I’ve forgotten and poison ivy will scarcely know a single sprout of it has been pulled.
Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “Nature is no spendthrift, but takes the shortest way to her ends.” Though I hesitate to dispute the word of one of the great philosophical thinkers of our nation, in my opinion nature is, if nothing else, spendthrift. She sends forth growth in a manner that is extravagant, prodigal, reckless, wild, uncontrolled and a raft of other adjectives.
She is equally eager to cover my garden fence with the beauty of morning glories and the horror of poison ivy. She grants me Asiatic Lilies returning year after year, and now blooming in their rich variety of colors, alongside curly dock and thistles, which I must uproot.
Nature sends the cold and the warm, and I’m more than grateful that she is now gifting us with warm weather. We have come full circle into my favorite part of the year. Now the evenings are spent reading on the deck or, if the bugs are bothersome, sitting on the screened porch, the sounds of a summer night all around us, the pleasure of lightning bugs dotting the darkening lawn with their happy sparkles.
The sun inches toward its most northern point of descent, evening after evening approaching the peak in the Cumberland Mountains where Dick and I have watched it set for almost 57 years. It is a good thing to wait quietly and to know, despite what may be happening in the world around us, that the sun rises and sets according to a pattern, earth cools and heats in accordance with the calendar and tomorrow morning will dawn fresh again.
