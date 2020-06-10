Although it may seem challenging to get a poison ivy rash on the elbow, I managed to do just that this past week.
When my elbow first began to itch, I thought I had bug bites. At this time of year my body sports plenty of those, many of them from brief encounters with ticks and others from mysterious insects that feast on my body without my being aware of them. But I was mystified as to why a bug would choose to bite my bony elbow when my body offers lots of fatty areas where it could dine.
Poison ivy rash is a common complaint when I’m doing a lot of gardening, the farm being a haven for poison ivy vines.
I haven’t used insecticides during 55 years of gardening on our hilltop, and I’m equally reluctant to use any kind of herbicide. My weapon against poison ivy is my hands, safely encased, I always hope, in gloves. For added protection against bugs, irritating plants and the sun, I garden in a long-sleeved shirt.
When I’m dealing with poison ivy, I put a plastic bag over my hand, tug the vine’s roots from the soil, slip the bag around the entire plant and put it in the garbage. I feel reasonably confident neither leaves nor stem nor root of the poisonous plant touches my skin.
Still, a few weeks into gardening season, rashes appear here and there over my body, most frequently along my face, cheekbone and upper neck where I’ve absentmindedly used my gloved hand to brush away perspiration. How poison ivy came into contact with my elbow remains a mystery, though I suspect it happened when, in passing by on a walk, ungloved and wearing short sleeves, I reached into a flowerbed to pluck a stray weed.
Uprooting stray weeds is hazardous. Not only can you accidentally encounter poison ivy, you can also end up with small barbs embedded in your fingers. For example, I often forget that cleome stems are covered with such barbs, almost invisible but definitely dangerous. In high summer, when the plants are growing vigorously, the stickers rip my legs if I carelessly brush against the stalks.
A dead cleome stem looks harmless — actually it looks like a multitude of other dead weed stems. A week or so ago, out for my evening walk, I grabbed one such stem barehanded. I spent the next 15 minutes picking stickers out of my fingers. The spines are ornery little things that become completely embedded with scarcely any effort. Many of those in my fingers had to be taken out with the aid of a needle.
But enough complaining.
A woman of my age should have enough sense to avoid summer’s hazards. Besides, I will happily put up with rashes, bug bites, thorns in my skin, perspiration on my brow and myriad other minor inconveniences in exchange for long, warm days of being outdoors. Given warm weather’s reluctance to get here this summer, I find it difficult to work up much annoyance with anything related to the best season of the year.
In addition to the joy of days spent gardening — daylilies beginning to bloom, hydrangea covered with blue or pink blossoms, oak hydrangea with their spikes of white flowers, the magnolia tree decorated with earth’s best smelling flowers, sweet peas ripening on the vine, broccoli still offering up florets daily, lettuce producing faster than we can eat it — there are blissful hours spent in outdoor recreation.
Primary among outdoor recreation opportunities in East Tennessee are all activities related to water. We are richly blessed with lakes, especially here in Loudon County, and at last those lakes have reached a temperature sufficiently high for comfortable swimming. Needless to say, if I’m not gardening, I wish to be in the lake, stretched out moving through the water, my winter-weary joints once more becoming limber as I stroke back and forth.
Neither bug bites nor poison ivy rash bothers me while I swim. For a short while elbows, arms, face or neck — wherever the vines and bugs have chosen to plague me — are itch free and the arthritis that is equally pesky stops aching. I can’t get enough of June days!
