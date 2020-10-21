The 2020 youth football regular season has ended, and two local programs are looking to make a deep run in the postseason starting Saturday.
The Lenoir City Youth Football Organization is coming off a clean sweep of Meigs County. The Super Crickets won 2-0, the Crickets won 28-16, the Hoppers won 22-8 and the Cutters won 20-0.
“I think our teams really performed at their capacity against Meigs County, and Meigs County is always competitive and tough in what they do,” Luke Noe, LCYFO president and Hoppers head coach, said. “Our Crickets had a nice win and so they’re going into the playoffs as the third seed. Our Hoppers finished strong as well and are positioned in fourth place and will play Loudon on Saturday, so that will be a great matchup in the playoffs.”
The Cutters have come on late as one of the top teams in the Sequoyah Youth Conference.
“They started out a little slow this year as far as trying to get things together,” Noe said. “The beauty of that Cutter team is the defense hasn’t been scored on in at least five games. They’re really doing good offensively and defensively, and they played a shutout 20-0 and finish 7-1 in second place so far. They get a bye in the first round.”
The Loudon Quarterback Club Crickets picked up a big 20-0 win Saturday over Bradley County, but the Super Crickets, Hoppers and Mustangs fell.
“We had a couple of close games, and our Crickets came out with the win,” Brian Kelch, LQC president and Mustangs head coach, said. “We’re going into the playoffs this week, and we have three out of four teams in the league playoffs so that’s definitely something that we’re proud of.”
Both programs continue to emphasize player safety and health.
“We’ve had a few kids that earlier in the season that their parents came down with COVID, and we made the kids quarantine with the parents,” Noe said. “We’ve maybe had one or two kids come down with it, and we’ve just followed the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and quarantined those kids. Knock on wood, we’ve really been blessed to really not be a source of spread for the COVID. Again, we’re still at the point at every practice and games that we’re taking temperatures at the gate and just trying to do our best with sanitizing and keeping kids healthy.”
The LCYFO Crickets will play in the first round of the SYC League playoffs at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Rhea Central Elementary School in Dayton. The Loudon Hoppers will host the LCYFO Hoppers at 8 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the SYC League playoffs.
Noe believes LCYFO has the potential to sweep all four championships.
“I think definitely all four teams have an opportunity to make it to the championship,” he said. “All teams can win it and have the talent, the coaching and the ability to win championships, but all four teams are going to have to have a great day and earn that championship. Our expectation is to always win the championship because that’s what we strive for, but we’re definitely going to have to earn it this year.”
The LQC Super Crickets will kick off against Sweetwater at 3 p.m. Saturday at home for the first round. As the No. 1 seed, the Crickets are on a bye and will play in the second round Oct. 31.
The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed in the Classic playoffs and will play the second round Oct. 31.
“It’s good to have those teams playing for the league championship,” Kelch said. “Our Cricket team is in first place and are undefeated. They’ve won a lot of games this year, and we’re hoping they’re going to win the entire league so that’s very exciting. Our Hoppers played Lenoir City very well the last time we played them so I think it could be an exciting weekend on the hill.”