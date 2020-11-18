Two Loudon County youth football organizations are celebrating another successful season after taking teams deep in the playoffs.
The Loudon Quarterback Club Crickets finish the season undefeated following a 16-0 win Nov. 7 over the Sweetwater Wildcats for the Sequoyah Youth Conference League championship.
King Josiah Talley was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Priest Oggs garnered the Defensive MVP award.
The LQC Mustangs also competed Nov. 7 for the SYC Classic championship, defeating the Vonore Blue Devils 36-8. Marcus Ramsey was named the Offensive MVP.
The Lenoir City Youth Football Organization’s Super Crickets competed for the SYC Classic championship but came up short 44-40 to Dayton.