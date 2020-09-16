Youth football teams clash in annual rivalry

Fans from Lenoir City and Loudon packed the Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School football stadium Saturday as teams with the Lenoir City Youth Football Organization and Loudon Quarterback Club duked it out in a heated rivalry.
Loudon started the day with wins in the Super Crickets and Crickets divisions.
“Saturday was a good day because we started off strong,” Brian Kelch, LQC president said. “The Super Crickets had a good win. The Crickets played really hard, so it was a good day for the both of them.”
Lenoir City turned the tables in the final two games as the LCYFO Hoppers blanked Loudon 16-0 in the third game.
“Our Hopper team came out and performed great with a 16-0 win on a Loudon Hopper team that hadn’t been scored on all year,” Luke Noe, LCYFO president, said. “They performed really good, and it was a nice bounce back from the Bradley County loss the previous week.”
The final game between the LCYFO Cutters and Loudon Mustangs went down to the wire. Both teams battled through four quarters and two overtimes, but the Cutters won 26-20.
“Our Cutters was the most exciting game of the evening, and both teams were just back and forth,” Noe said. “It was double overtime and the last overtime Loudon wasn’t able to put it in and score. We scored and ended the game. It was very competitive, and you know the deal is every time we play Loudon in the Battle of the Bridge, those games could go either direction. Those games always bring such a competitive spirit up, and those kids really compete on both sides of the ball for both teams. They can just go either way, so it’s just whoever can make the fewest turnovers and the fewest mistakes.”
Noe said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for teams since the start of the season Aug. 29.
“The pandemic’s created some obstacles for us because some kids have been quarantined at school because of someone in their classroom has had COVID,” Noe said. “It’s caused that kid to be out for 14 days, so it’s made it difficult because you don’t know come game time Saturday if you’re going to have all your kids in the game. We’ve been very cautious of the COVID, and as far as I know, none of our LCYFO kids ... we’ve not had to deal with the COVID directly but mostly indirectly. Again, we’re taking temperatures every practice, every game. If we’re alerted a kid’s been quarantined, then we’re asking them to quarantine away from LCYFO as well.”
LQC is taking precautions for the safety and well-being of athletes, coaches and fans. The temperatures of every person entering the stadium are taken.
“The season started off great because we had a good number of kids come out for all of our teams, so that was really good,” Kelch said. “I was really worried about how our numbers would be affected with COVID, but it wasn’t negatively affected. I thought that we had a really good turnout on every team.”
If the season continues to progress, Lenoir City and Loudon are projected to send at least one team to the Sequoyah Youth Conference championship in November.
“We started out very strong, and we swept Madisonville and Meigs County going into the third week,” Kelch said. “None of our teams had a touchdown scored on them, so we’re really feeling good the shape all of the teams are in.”
“I think every team we have is a championship-bound team,” Noe added. “They can definitely get into the championship and compete for a championship this year.”
Loudon will host McMinn Central on Saturday, while LCYFO will travel to take on Sweetwater.