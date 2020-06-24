Young Lady Panthers putting in work

A sense of relief filled the air in the Lenoir City High School gymnasium last week when the Lady Panthers basketball team wrapped up a final series of practices and workouts heading into the dead period.
Despite missing the majority of the spring semester, head girls coach Tim Smith was pleased with how the team responded this month.
“I think the only real hamper is just seeing how our kids play against other kids because it’s only one-way drills, but it’s been really good when you’re working in small groups because you can really get some individual instructions,” he said. “I think that’s been beneficial. When you have 25 out here, sometimes you don’t always get that. Our kids have done really well and our attendance has been really good. It’s a good learning experience for all of us.”
The coaching staff implemented safety precautions before, during and after each practice.
“May 26 was our first day that we were allowed to get in, and since then we’ve taken their temperatures, asked them questions and had them clean the basketballs, so it’s been good and I’m just glad we got in here,” Smith said. “It’s better than sitting at home, and, hopefully, we’ll be able to come back to school on time. I hope the seniors don’t lose their season because TSSAA has shown that will stop it.”
Rising senior Jordan Gresham was excited to be back with teammates.
“It’s like a relief to be back in the gym because everything’s been closed down,” she said. “We’ve really been working on footwork, which is something all of us have really improved on in just these last three or four weeks that we’ve been getting back in. I mean, it feels awesome to be back in the gym.”
Junior guard Emma Jenkins continued to practice during the break.
“I got my softball season taken away, so that was kind of rough, but I spent my off time working on drills,” she said. “Now it’s pretty focused between basketball and softball. It’s not been too bad, I just get kind of bored after a little bit. I would get out in my driveway and shoot, do some dribbling drills.”
Smith noted the progression in just one month.
“I thought there was a lot of eagerness from sitting at home all the time, and I think it’s been good for relationships,” he said. “You need to get out, and they’ve all been great. I think sports was needed to get a release. I think we’ve been working on footwork and things we can work on. We’re working on catch-and-shoot, and a lot of them weren’t very good. We’ve been working on it every day for 45 minutes. It’s been good, and I think they’ve enjoyed the time we’ve been in here.”
Gresham, along with fellow senior Christa Angelos, will have to step up in the paint this season as starting center.
Perimeter players will continue to work on shooting, dribbling and passing during the dead period.
“I really want to improve on attacking the basket, us becoming more unified more as a team and us passing the ball, moving the ball and being faster defensively and offensively,” Gresham said.
For Jenkins, this summer will test her role as a team leader for underclassmen during a time filled with uncertainty.
“I want to be more ball smart and not make the same mistakes I did my freshman and sophomore year and be more of a team player,” she said. “Toward the end of the season, everyone started getting frustrated and everything kind of fell apart. We just need to work harder than we’ve ever worked. I have freshman and sophomore class under me, but I definitely need to step up and be a team leader now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.