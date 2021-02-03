Fans, cheer teams and school faculty in Loudon County are now allowed to attend all winter sporting events following a sudden reversal by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
Lee signed Executive Order 70 on Dec. 20, which limited attendance for all school-related sports to players, coaches, team staff, immediate family members, school and game administration, media members and first responders.
He then signed Executive Order 74 on Jan. 19 to allow grandparents of players and school faculty into games.
Executive Order 74 was expected to run through Feb. 27, but Lee and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Thursday decided to lift the ban starting Monday, citing a drop in COVID-19 cases across the state.
“Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rapidly improve with almost a 60% decline in cases and nearly a 40% decline in hospitalizations because of the efforts of Tennesseans to wear masks, wash hands and limit gatherings,” Lee said. “When case counts were at their highest, we placed temporary, targeted restrictions on indoor school sporting events. The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data we are ending the recent additional restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor school sporting events. ... I encourage Tennesseans to keep up their responsible personal choices as we work toward a COVID-free Tennessee.”
Family members, cheer teams, bands, mascots and students are now allowed to attend games. Schools are encouraged to continue abiding by COVID-19 guidelines and limit seating to at least one-third of full capacity.
For more information and updates, visit online at https://tssaa.org/.