The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association released new guidelines Monday for member high schools that will affect attendance and operations over the next month.
The guidelines are part of Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 70 signed into effect Sunday, which limits indoor social gatherings to 10 people. The order gives TSSAA permission to issue mandates.
Pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams will not be allowed to attend games, nor will the general public.
In accordance with the new executive order, the only attendees permitted at practices or games are players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members; first responders; coaching and team personnel; school, game and facility administrators; officials, media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.
“The governor’s office conferred with TSSAA about these restrictions,” Bernard Childress, TSSAA executive director, said in a press release. “TSSAA concurs with the governor’s office that these restrictions represent the best means for us to continue providing interscholastic athletic participation opportunities to our student-athletes while also doing our part to curb the spread of the virus. We remain hopeful that we will soon begin to see a decline in the instances of infection and that our schools will soon be able to return to more normal operation of their athletic competition.”