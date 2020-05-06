Teams ready to get back to work

Local high school coaches and players are hopeful to return to a sense of normalcy soon as soccer and volleyball programs prepare for summer preseason practices and workouts.
Gov. Bill Lee ended a statewide safer-at-home order Thursday, which has allowed the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association and individual school systems to give a green light for teams to return to practice in a limited setting.
Sam Harrison, Loudon High School girls soccer coach, said his team is ready to get back on the field after missing the majority of the spring semester.
“It’s impacted us greatly in about every aspect,” he said. “... We’d like to have been conditioning, we’d like to have started that maybe three weeks ago and that’s not happening. We are doing kind of an honor system right now. We have workout packets that we’ve distributed electronically to all the players, and they’re conducting their workout packets at home. Right now, we’re just kind of in a sit-and-wait.”
The pandemic has also impacted the team’s ability to raise money.
“We’ve not been able to do the fundraising that we normally do, so now we’re going to have to come up with other ways of raising money, which is probably going to require leaning on the community who’s already hurting from all of this,” Harrison said. “Money’s already going to be a big issue probably not just for soccer but for a lot of programs moving forward.”
Volleyball is a fall sport that relies heavily on spring and summer preseasons.
Bryan Lynn, Lenoir City High School head volleyball coach, is concerned about losing a large amount of practice time in the gym.
“The biggest thing will be we haven’t had the ability to have any open gyms where the girls can get some practice time in before tryouts,” he said. “The other big issue is the girls that were playing club ball, that’s been suspended as well since I guess the middle of March, so there were still some girls playing and those have been cut off as well. The biggest thing that’s impacting us right now is preseason conditioning and just open gyms more than anything, just giving the girls the ability to get in there and get some touches.”
Jody Bunch, Loudon head volleyball coach, originally looked to return to practice in two weeks but has since pushed back until May 29.
“The biggest thing is we have no idea how we’re going to start because we’ve had to move tryouts back at least two weeks and do a staggered (practice) of no more than 10 in the gym at a time,” she said. “I really don’t know if we’re going to have to do staggered practices or even get to compete in the fall.”
Teams are struggling with how to prepare incoming freshmen athletes for the fall season.
May is a crucial time to recruit players and help them transition into their respective programs.
“The other big thing is eighth-graders. You know, the eighth-graders at North (Middle School) had just started their season, so they’re kind of in the same boat as everyone else. They’ve been cut off, but I guess I feel kind of bad for them just because I haven’t had any interaction with those girls at all,” Lynn said. “They don’t really know anything about the program or what to expect coming to high school and all that stuff.”
“As far as incoming freshmen, we’ve not been able to talk to any of those, so that’s hurting us greatly because we’ve not had the one-on-one conversations that we normally have every year ... so our numbers are going to be much, much lower than normal coming in,” Harrison added.
Harrison hopes to return for summer workouts and camps by early June, but the decision will ultimately be up to the Loudon County Board of Education.
“From my understanding, that may possibly get pushed to June 1, so we’re geared up and ready to go, we just don’t know when we’ll be able to do it and under what kind of restrictions we’ll have to operate under,” he said. “I’m not complaining, but the facts are we’re going to be working under a limited amount of time, much more limited than what we’re used to. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern and just trying to keep our players positive and working hard.”
