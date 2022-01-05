Strong showing for boys basketball

Lenoir City High School boys basketball enjoyed a solid Christmas tournament last week, winning two of three games.
The only loss came on opening day by a single point.
“It’s been good, it’s been great,” Josh Brannon, LCHS head boys basketball coach, said. “It’s been great to get these games under our belt and get better, so it’s been a good experience. Hopefully it has for our attending schools as well.”
LCHS began the tournament Dec. 28 against Hardin Valley Academy. After a fairly even opening quarter ended 11-10 for the hosts, the Panthers dominated the second quarter to go into the break leading 28-17.
Hardin Valley got back into the game in the third quarter when the LCHS lead disappeared.
“We were up and we definitely let that get to our head too much,” Cody Cross, LCHS player, said. “We came out and we were sluggish and we did not play as hard as when we started the game and it showed.”
Down 38-34 at the beginning of the final quarter, the Panthers had no margin for error. The fourth quarter was back and forth as both teams spent time in the lead. Heartbreak came with less than five seconds left when Hardin Valley scored the game’s final basket to go up 50-49.
“We had a big second quarter, they had a big third quarter, first quarter was pretty even so they kind of offset one another,” Brannon said. “Then it was just who had the ball last was going to win the ball game and that’s what happened. Two pretty evenly matched teams, so we just got in that rut in that third quarter and didn’t execute down the stretch in the fourth quarter and it ended up costing us the game.”
Brannon said the defeat was hard to take, but he was proud of the team’s reaction.
“It would be easy to go in there and lose your minds or just feel sorry for yourself, but that’s not life,” he said. “You got to get back up and do what’s necessary to get better, to get over the hump.”
With another game the next day, there was no time to wallow in self-pity.
LCHS faced Carter High School less than 24 hours after Hardin Valley’s late winner. Not only did players respond on the court, but Brannon called the game their best outing yet.
“Best performance we’ve had top to bottom all season,” Brannon said. “Did we make mistakes? Yeah, but we were closer to meeting our standard and our expectations and what we practice and do every single day against a really tough opponent. … Our guys came off a heartbreaker loss to Hardin Valley at the buzzer, came out the next day and responded against a really good team in dominating fashion.”
LCHS got off to a slow start in the game as Carter kept them scoreless for the first 7 and a half minutes. Down 10-0, Cross got the Panthers on the board with a three-pointer 22 seconds from time. Parker Tramell added another basket with two seconds to go to make it 10-5.
Despite the start, Brannon said his team was doing well and had the game under control.
“We were executing well, we were getting great looks, we were getting great shots we take in practice, they just weren’t falling,” Brannon said. “That can tend to bleed over into the defensive intensity, but our guys did what they were supposed to do, they didn’t deviate and eventually those shots are going to start falling.”
“We knew we were missing shots and we kind of let it get to us too quickly,” Cross added. “And then we started realizing we can contribute in other ways other than just shooting the ball and we got in closer, started finishing, the shots started falling.”
The Panthers tied the game at 21 by the halfway mark, before going up 42-34 by the end of the third quarter.
“We scored 55 points in three quarters, so that was a way to respond and really I felt like our defensive intensity just fed that,” Brannon said. “We started running the floor, we started getting layups, we started gassing those guys. And once you start making shots the rim just keeps getting bigger and bigger and your confidence just swells.”
LCHS kept the dominance up in the final quarter to win 60-45.
“We came in against a tough opponent and played really well,” Cross said. “There were probably a lot of things we could have done better, finish stronger, but we played well all around. It was a pretty good game.”
Brannon said the performance and result was even better given the context. Not only did it display maturity after a disappointing loss the previous day, it came at just the right time in the season.
“(It) was the most important win we’ve had so far this season, because it came at a pivotal time before we go into district play and the rigor of the rest of the season,” he said.
Though a three-day tournament, the week nearly ended there for the LCHS boys team when their next opponent, Maryville Christian School, pulled out late that night and forced Brannon to scramble for a replacement.
“Our opponent dropped out late last night, left us in a pickle, so we reached out to like 11, 12 schools and this team from Chattanooga was willing to come out and play us at a very late hour of the evening so both teams could have a game,” Brannon said. “First off, we’re just very thankful for the opportunity to be able to play today. Our kids deserved a game.”
Originally scheduled for a practice that day, CSTHEA Patriots was the team to heed the call. Only six players were able to make the trip, however, setting up a one-sided contest.
LCHS raced into an early 6-0 lead off two three-pointers from Mason Guider and the result never looked in doubt. At the half, the Panthers led 41-24, allowing Brannon to give game time to some bench players.
“That’s back-to-back days we played pretty consistently from top to bottom,” Brannon said. “We got quality time from our guys that came in off the bench. For us to be as successful as we can be we’ve got to be really the entire unit playing well, and I think our guys did a good job of meeting that challenge this week. … Every player was able to play today and get some experience and get some game reps. It was good, it’s always good because everybody comes and they’ll fill their roles, so you get rewarded with playing time for doing things the right way. It makes them better, it makes us better as a program.”
LCHS starters on the bench cheered loudly as other players got on the scoreboard, a sign of the team unity present in the Panthers’ camp.
“We had a couple of players that got to play today that normally don’t see a lot of playing time and when they got to play and get some points it was awesome for us to see,” Cross said. “We like seeing everybody contribute.”
LCHS ran out 70-33 winners to wrap up a strong week of basketball.
“It was good,” Cross said. “We saw a lot of good teams, a lot of good competition and we definitely at the end of it have gotten better than when we got into it.”
As the tournament ended, coaches and players turned the focus to the next regular season game, a matchup against Roane County High School in Kingston on Tuesday after News-Herald presstime. The Panthers host Fulton High School at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11.