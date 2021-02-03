Strong finish possible for Panthers

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Lenoir City High School Panthers (9-9, 3-7 District 4-3A) are eager to get back in the win column and finish on a high note heading into the District 4-3A tournament.
After dropping the seventh district game of the season Friday to William Blount High School, Lenoir City hoped to rebound Saturday in a cross-county rivalry game against the Loudon High School Redskins.
The Panthers came out swinging and held a five leads in the first half.
Lenoir City continued to battle in the second half and cut the lead to 34-32 late in the third quarter, but the Redskins pulled away in the fourth quarter behind senior point guard Donavon Blankenship to win 57-43.
Josh Brannon, LCHS head boys basketball coach, said the team missed having senior guard David Ross on the floor.
“There wasn’t a huge difference between the first and second half except that we shot the ball subpar from the perimeter,” Brannon said. “A play or two here in the second half, I mean it’s a four-point game going into the fourth quarter. Obviously, we had to foul some at the end. It was a very good ball game, it was a very close ball game and we get to see these guys again in two weeks. We just had to continue to stay the course because they all shoot the ball well collectively if they get hot. You’ve kind of got to honor everybody out there.”
Junior Kobe Franklin led the Panthers with 17 points, while senior point guard Scory Correa finished with 13 points.
“This last week was tough because we got those two losses, but we’ve also had some adversity changes with people getting injured and other just things that were in play,” Correa said. “We had some kids quarantined, and so we had a lot of young kids step up. I think that was a big plus for us as we go along just to have a bigger variety in our bench when it comes to varsity play. This loss definitely puts a fire in the next game, and it’s going to be a better outcome for us in the next game against them because we’ll be at home and have all of our players back.”
The Panthers have already surpassed the last two season win totals, and the coaching staff continues to remind the team of what has been accomplished during a challenging season.
Brannon credits part of the team’s success to a handful of underclassmen who have excelled in varsity action, including freshman Drew Henry and sophomores Camden Carter and Dalton Varner.
“We need to continue to learn and develop because we’ve got a lot of guys that are getting a lot of valuable minutes and experience right now,” Brannon said. “That’s necessary because these guys are going to get a lot of minutes moving forward into next season. We just have to stay the course because sometimes the most important experience is just getting out there and tossed in the mix.
“It’s huge for us because it’s great experience for them moving forward,” he added. “It’s going to pay awesome dividends for their careers now and down the road, and it also helps us develop depth as we get into postseason play. We can’t defer to David, we can’t defer to Scory and those guys because they’re not going to be here after this year.”
The Panthers hosted Farragut High School on Tuesday and will play again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against the Bearden High School Bulldogs.
Lenoir City will cap off the week at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against the Maryville High School Rebels.
“We’ve got three big opponents up next week, but we’ve grown accustomed to changes in schedules,” Brannon said. “It is what it is, and we’ll go out there and compete in all three games — and that starts at practice.”