Sink or swim for young Lady Panthers

The Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers (1-2) were hoping for a better start to the regular season following two back-to-back losses.
The Lady Panthers tipped off the season Nov. 17 with a close 44-35 loss to Coalfield, followed by a stunning 41-28 loss Nov. 19 against Greenback in a game that was scheduled last minute.
Tim Smith, LCHS head girls basketball coach, linked the Lady Panthers early woes to inconsistency.
“I think it’s a lot of inconsistency, and I think that’s the biggest thing we’ve played with,” he said. “I think at Coalfield we had a 12-point lead and ended up losing in the fourth quarter and just got fouled out. Against Greenback, we didn’t play well there at all. Again, it was just one quarter where we didn’t show up and it cost us.”
The Lady Panthers essentially wiped the slate clean the following week and edged out a 54-49 win against an athletic Maryville Christian School team for the first victory of the season.
“Against Maryville Christian, we played decent at times but still not very consistent,” Smith said. “We were still struggling with taking care of the ball. Turnovers have been an issue for us. I wish I knew what it was because I would sure fix them. Of course, we’re young at the point guard because (Natalie Johnson) is just a sophomore and (Emma) Jenkins has been struggling with a hand issue. Youth is probably one of the things, and it’s a fear factor. I wish we could’ve had scrimmages, and so these first two or three games are like scrimmages and trying to figure out what you can and can’t do.”
The team struggled to practice consistently throughout the offseason due to COVID-19 issues, but players are doing everything possible to ensure the season continues.
Senior forward Christa Angelos is stepping up in leadership role to help encourage teammates to stay the course.
“The Maryville Christian win was a huge confidence boost because I think the first two games, we were still getting adjusted to the groove of things,” she said. “I think we’re going forward more excited, but we have several girls quarantined right now and it makes practices feel weird. It definitely takes us back a notch, and I feel like it causes other people to step up. That can be a good thing in some ways, but it’s just an adjustment.”
LCHS will conduct virtual learning through Dec. 7 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, but games and practices will proceed as scheduled.
The coaching staff is hoping this change will not adversely affect the team, but Smith believes it could factor more into the Lady Panthers’ inconsistencies.
“We had practice Sunday, but we had to call it off because they had to clean,” he said. “One of my coaches is quarantined, and I’ve been sent home three times and have missed two or three practices. It’s just been very difficult for consistency, not just for coaches but for players and this whole COVID thing. It is a little bit more difficult, but the kids are resilient and we have to continue to do what we have to do. The kids are working hard, but there’s nothing I can do with it because I can’t coach experience and game-like situations. We’ll get better and see what happens.”
The Lady Panthers will be on the road Friday for the first District 4-3A contest of the season against the Heritage High School Lady Mountaineers.
The Lady Mountaineers have been without several key starters as well, including All-Region guard Lexi Patty and forward K.J. LaSorsa. Smith hopes the team will be able to exploit Heritage’s team depth.
“Heritage is going to be a very strong team because they’ve got good guard play and good post play,” Smith said. “Coach Rick Howard does a great job there, and I’m expecting they’re probably going to come after us. What I’m hoping is we handle pressure a little bit better, and it’s simple things that we talk about — fake a pass, make a pass. If we can handle that and get stronger up front with our guard play, we’ll be OK.”