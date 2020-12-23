Redskins unbeaten in district play

The Loudon High School Redskins basketball team closed out the first half of the season on a strong note Thursday following a hard-fought 41-31 win over the McMinn Central High School Chargers to advance to 3-0 in district play.
“It’s huge to start the district 3-0 and, offensively, we’re not even close to clicking yet,” Josh Graves, LHS head boys basketball coach, said. “If you had told me mine and Daniel’s (Curtis) bunch had gotten together and we would have won 41-31, I would’ve told you it was crazy. I thought our guys got tough, got gritty. Defensively, you hold a varsity team coached by Daniel by 31 points, that’s big time. I couldn’t ask for a better start for our team.”
The teams went back and forth in the first half, with the Chargers taking a 19-17 halftime lead.
However, the Redskins ramped up the defensive pressure in the second half and benefited from a 9-0 run in the third quarter. Loudon closed out the fourth quarter with 18 points.
“I thought there at the end of the first half, they did a really good job of closing out the half and got a couple of transition buckets that they needed,” Graves said. “I thought in the second half there, we got maybe one or two transition buckets but pretty happy with that. Daniel is great at what he does and in the second half we had to get to our second and third options in our sets. We don’t coach that second and third option enough in practice, and I told the boys they did a good job of adjusting and getting to that second and third option offensively.”
Senior guard Jackson Williams led the team with 14 points — 12 from three-point territory.
Williams is one of eight football players who joined the team after the season started. Since those players joined the team Dec. 1, Loudon has won five of six games.
“We knew they were going to come out in a zone and we practiced a lot of zone offense this week,” Williams said. “We knew they were going to come out in a 1-3-1, and so we just tried to get in the corners and I just tried to hit shots when I could.
“It was definitely tough getting back in shape, but I think we’re starting to get back into the swing of things,” he added. “I think it may hurt us a little bit going into Christmas right now, but we’ll have to try and get in the gym as much as we can and stay active over Christmas break.”
Loudon was set to participate in the Lenoir City High School Christmas Tournament that was canceled due to COVID-19.
Graves admits he has some reservations about having a two-week layover before jumping back into the season Dec. 29 against the Gatlinburg-Pittman High School Highlanders.
“I’m going to keep ending all my post-game and pre-game speeches with, ‘Wash your hands and take a shower’,” he said. “Our guys have just got to be smart and if they don’t feel well, they don’t need to show up. It’s not a tough-type of mentality this year and they’ve got to protect each other. We’re going to try to have that game so we’re not having this huge, long break. I think it’ll be good for our kids to be able to go play somebody and not take the full two weeks off, so to speak. Anytime you take an extended break, you worry about rust, but I’ve got a couple of gym rats on this team.”