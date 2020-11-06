Redskins tame Dragons in first round

Following a tough 13-0 loss to Red Bank High School to close the regular season, the Loudon High School Redskins bounced back Friday with a dominant 42-7 victory over the Alvin C. York Institute Dragons in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Loudon struck first early in the first quarter with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Harig to Donovan Blankenship.
Nearly two minutes later, Loudon's Semy Turner intercepted Isaiah Strong's pass and returned it to the LHS 6-yard line before getting called back to the 40-yard line due to a holding penalty.
The Redskins responded with a four-play drive capped off by a 13-yard run into the end zone by McKenzie Lunsford to give the Redskins a 14-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
"The goal was to jump early and play a lot of kids, and we did that," Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. "I thought it got a little chippy there and sloppy with penalties and such, but I thought our guys dominated from the start of the first half and then we were able to play some kids some experience in the second half to give them some experience in the playoffs. I thought we did what we had to do in the first half to take control of the game."
The Redskins' defense held the Dragons' power run attack in check all night, which created two more turnovers in the first half.
Lunsford added his second rushing touchdown of the night early in the second quarter. Harig turned to an air attack to finish the second half.
Junior quarterback Keaton Harig delivered two touchdown passes to Eli Millsaps and Braeden Fray within a five-minute span to extend Loudon's lead to 35-0 at halftime.
The Dragons managed to score a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but the Redskins responded once more with a 5-yard punch into the end zone by freshman tailback Hunter Deland to seal the game.
Loudon totaled 254 yards of offense, while the defense limited the Dragons to 155 total yards and forced three turnovers.
"I think they really tried to test us up front," Devan Nichols, LHS senior linebacker, said. "Overall, I think our big guys just really manhandled them and they couldn't do anything in the run game. They tried to do other stuff, but we just beat them bad."
While the Redskins boast one of the most explosive offenses in Class 3A this season, the defense has performed just as well by limiting opponents to 8.4 points per game.
"Their biggest strength is their power run game, and I thought we showed that element of a power defense as we stopped that run game," Jeff said. "I was proud of the guys for how they ran to the football and tackled tonight."
This marked the first game since Sept. 25 the Redskins' roster was "almost all healthy."
"I was one of those guys missing, and it really makes me happy coming back," Nichols said. "I missed it because I haven't played in a really long time, and I'm excited about it and excited to see where we go."
Loudon will travel Friday to take on the Upperman High School Bees in the second round.