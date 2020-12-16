Redskins off to fast break in district play

The Loudon High School Redskins (4-1, 2-0) are the hottest team in District 5-2A after securing two major road wins against Sequoyah and Polk County high schools last week.
The Redskins were able to rally late in both games and escape with narrow wins behind tough defense and clutch shooting.
“Anytime you can start the year 2-0 in district against two quality teams that have really good talent, you couldn’t ask for anything better,” Josh Graves, LHS head boys basketball coach, said. “I thought our boys played with a chip and played with a purpose and a sense of urgency. The way the district tournament’s set up this year is you travel to the higher seed regardless, so those regular season games become even more important. I’ve pushed that with our kids, and I think with the way they’ve played and stayed level headed when things didn’t go our way was huge.”
Graves was pleased with the team’s defensive effort in both games after limiting Sequoyah’s Dylan Stakely and Polk County’s Caleb Milen to less-than-optimal performances.
“Sequoyah’s got an unbelievable shooting guard in Stakely and the big boy (Jackson) Kuberka and all 6’8” of him, but I was pretty proud of our guys and how they handled them,” Graves said. “We went to Polk County and got junk defense, which we knew eventually that would come. We were fortunate and kept our heads level, even though we missed 15 layups point blank. Once again, defensively, I thought the boys were locked in and we held the reigning district (Most Valuable Player) Milen to 16 points, which that kid is capable of scoring 30-plus a night if he wants to.”
LHS senior forward Broady Harrison was tasked with guarding both teams’ best offensive players and did a phenomenal job on both ends of the floor. He has been a key factor in the Redskins’ four-game win streak after averaging nearly 12 points per game and leading the team in rebounds.
“The Polk County game was a huge district win, and they had Milen who is a good player,” Harrison said. “We knew we had to keep him in check, and I thought we did that for the most part. Honestly, we struggled for the most part but in the second half, we came out and got the big win. I think a lot of people didn’t think we were going to have such a good team this year, but I think that’s not the case. We’ve been playing together since we’ve been in sixth grade. We may not be big, but I think we play well in transition and have good chemistry together.”
Unlike other teams in the region, the Redskins have been fortunate to not ben drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graves credits the team’s overall health to players being responsible on and off the court, as well as practicing good hygiene on a daily basis.
“I think it’s been a pleasant surprise that we’ve been able to win these first four, considering guys have been out, having half the team for one game and half the team for another game and there just hasn’t been a lot of continuity,” Graves said. “We’ve talked about it before, but these kids have played together their whole life. The chemistry is there and knowing where the next guy is going is there.
“I think over the last few days of practice, we’ve taken a few steps early,” he added. “I told my guys, ‘I hate that you’re having to take things this way but when you go to these holiday get-togethers and things of that nature, you’ve got to pay attention to your spacing.’ That’s kind of what I’m pushing with them ... but it is what it is if we want to play after Christmas.”
The schedule saw some major shakeups Monday following the postponement of Friday’s highly anticipated rivalry game against Lenoir City High School. Graves said the makeup date is unknown but all signs point to “sometime in January.”
The team was also set to play in the LCHS Christmas Tournament in two weeks, but the tournament was canceled Monday due to COVID-19 precautions. The Redskins’ next game will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home in another crucial district matchup against McMinn Central High School Chargers.