Redskins look to overcome challenging start

Loudon High School head boys basketball coach Josh Graves was hoping for a more ideal start to the season, but contact tracing and injuries have plagued the Redskins in the first two weeks.
The Redskins opened the season Nov. 17 with a 62-43 loss to Anderson County High School.
“I’m sure you could have a rough start and we’ve had it, but we had to play Anderson County and they were full strength,” Graves said. “They’re a good basketball team, and we didn’t have football guys that game and had a player ended up getting sick and knocked out half our team out until Wednesday. We played Greenback on Tuesday with football guys plus one, but it’s been a little rough. They’ve worked really hard, and I want to get out there and reap the rewards they’ve sown. The result on the scoreboard didn’t go the way we wanted, but we were outmatched going in and we knew that.”
Loudon could still be without All-Region point guard Donovan Blankenship this week due to an aggravated calf muscle injury suffered during football season.
He hopes to return to practice today and be ready for Thursday’s home game against Maryville Christian School.
“I didn’t play against Greenback on Tuesday, but I’ll be back on Wednesday and Thursday ready to play Maryville Christian,” Blankenship said. “My calf is at about 100% so I don’t think that will be an issue anymore, but I’m just eager to get back. It’s been hard because I haven’t been able to get in basketball shape because I have had the injury and I’ve had to take it slow because I’ve had to let my injury heal before I can get in shape. I’ve just now been able to start running, and I’m just trying to get in basketball shape as quick as possible. I know I’ll be sucking wind on Thursday, but give me a week or two and I’ll be back in the swing of things.”
With the football season now officially over, the Redskins will return several key players from last year’s squad. Senior guard Jackson Williams, as well as juniors Keaton Harig and Hayden Brown, should help make a difference immediately.
“We practice those guys Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and then they’ve had Thanksgiving, Friday and this weekend off,” Graves said. “They were pretty gassed there those first few days, and then Wednesday they were still gassed but kind of catching up ... and that’s just going to take time. It was nice to be able to catch them up, so to speak, and trying to get them with the basketball-only guys. Last year, we came into one practice with everybody before we played Lenoir City, so that wasn’t ideal. Thursday, Lord willing, everybody’s healthy and we’ll be full strength. It’s a good opportunity for the younger guys to prove themselves, but we feel like some football guys have stepped up and earned a spot.”
With four consecutive district games and a big cross-county rivalry against Lenoir City High School lined up this month, December will be pivotal for the Redskins to make some noise in February come district tournament time.
The Redskins will start District 5-2A play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Meigs County High School, followed by a home matchup Tuesday against district rival Sequoyah High School.
“Heading into December, I would say that we’re looking forward to going undefeated going into Christmas,” Blankenship said. “Whether we can do it or not I guess we’ll just see, but we want to win every district game that we go out and play because those are the most important. But not only district games, but we want to win every game that we go out and play. We also have Lenoir City right before Christmas break, and we definitely want to go out and get that one.”