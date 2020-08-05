Redskins get green light for season

After months of uncertainty and limited practices, the Loudon High School Redskins football team resumed full contact practice Monday evening as they prepare for the start of the regular season in three weeks against the Greenback School Cherokees.
“It was not pretty, but I didn’t expect it to be,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “I would’ve liked it to have been a little bit sharper than it was, but when you spend for the better part of the last eight weeks going up against nobody and then to have to go against somebody full go, we lost the transition of blocking dummies, stationary targets, we lost a lot of that. You’ve just got to live with it looking bad and hope, eventually, the game will slow down for them.”
Senior running back McKenzie Lunsford was excited to get back in pads and helmet.
“I missed it. I’ve been gone for a while, and I’m just glad we’re back out here grinding and everything, but there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Lunsford said. “There were some rough patches in certain areas. I need to work more on my defensive game more than my offensive game. Some people just need to work on different things.”
The Redskins spent the first day back on various drills but also incorporating plays and game-like situations.
“We always want to do two things — eliminate big plays and create them on offense,” Harig said. “I think we’ve identified who our major big-play guys are, and so we’re doing a lot of things for them specifically to not only get them the ball the easy way but also creating things for them in the passing game.
“One thing I think is a positive about our team is I think we can roll about 24 guys that are pretty close in ability, and so that’s going to make for competitive practices,” he added.
The coaching staff emphasized tempo after canceling spring practice and missing out on the majority of the summer to prepare.
“I wanted them to understand that it’s time to pick up the tempo, and so if you watched us practice today, you saw us kind of transitioning from position to position,” Harig said. “We were trying to get the play in with the tempo that’s going to be game-like. My biggest concern is their minds are going to want to play game-like on Aug. 21, but their bodies are not going to be in shape. We’re still going to have three weeks that their bodies are not going to be able to handle this yet, and we want to try to make sure that we don’t have any practice injuries. We can’t push them too hard, but it’s time to get with it.”
The next three weeks are critical.
“We just need everybody to be here, be ready to practice,” Lunsford said. “We need to have our minds on practice and nothing else. Just come out here and grind, focus and take it all in.”
As head coach, defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator this season, Harig will have to strike a balance between developing the team and creating a game plan for the first two games of the season.
“This week is what we’re calling camp, so it’s Loudon versus Loudon,” Harig said. “We’re really working out some things that are weaknesses of us on both sides of the ball. I know, offensively, what we can do, but I know what would match up well on defense. Those are things we’re trying to do is expose our weakness on defense with our offense. It makes it easier when we prepare against us because we don’t have several plan sessions. Starting next week, we’ll get into some things specifically for Greenback and Lenoir City.”