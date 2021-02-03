Redskins continue to overcome the odds

Following a 59-50 loss Jan. 26 to the Sequoyah High School Chiefs, Loudon High School head boys basketball coach Josh Graves knew a tough lesson would provide the spark necessary to ignite a fire in the locker room.
The Redskins returned to action Friday in a big District 5-2A rivalry game against the Sweetwater High School Wildcats but were dealt a blow in the second half when starting center Broady Harrison went down with a lower leg injury after a collision at half court during the third quarter.
Despite having eight players available compared to Sweetwater’s 15-man roster, the Redskins came out firing behind senior point guard Donavon Blankenship and pulled out a gritty 64-57 win to maintain first place in the district standings.
“I thought we played fairly well for the most part for about three and a half quarters,” Graves said. “The boys played really well and handled pressure well except for the last couple of minutes there. We were up about 15 or 16 points right around there, but I was pretty proud of the way they played. Defensively, they were locked in, but the wheels kind of came off when Broady got hurt and we were down two starters. It took some guys out of position and how they normally play.”
The Class 3A No. 4-ranked Redskins followed up Saturday with a highly anticipated matchup against the Lenoir City High School Panthers.
The teams went back and forth throughout the first half, including 10 lead changes, but Loudon pulled away late in the second half behind another big performance from Blankenship.
“It’s Loudon and Lenoir City and anything can happen I guess, but their shots were falling early and ours weren’t,” Blankenship said. “We had to kind of figure out what their defense was like, but once we figured that out, we kind of started making shots and getting back in it.”
“We had a different starting lineup, and so we’ve got to adjust to that,” Keaton Harig, LHS junior guard, added. “I felt like we got into the game better and it’s a rivalry game, and so everyone is going to be excited and everybody’s going to be a little nervous.”
Graves leaned on Blankenship to take over down the stretch, and he answered the call by scoring 18 points in the second half to finish the night with a season-high 34 points.
Blankenship has averaged 30.6 points per game in the last six outings.
“We want everybody to peak and be at their best, but, obviously, you want Donavon to be,” Graves said. “Even if he’s not scoring the ball like he has been, he can become a facilitator. He’s doing what his team needs him to do, and that’s what’s special about him. He does so much of the scoring for us, but he does the other stuff well, too. He rebounds the ball extremely well, he plays defense, he calms us down and speeds us up when we need it. His play has really been big the last two nights, but the last few weeks, he’s been phenomenal.”
Completing a season sweep of Sweetwater and beating Lenoir City at home could provide a boost of confidence as the regular season nears a finish.
“It was big for our kids ... and we played five guys tonight against Lenoir City,” Graves said. “I told our guys after Sequoyah that they didn’t need to be discouraged and there was no need for us to be discouraged at all. We shot really poorly against Sequoyah, and I didn’t want them to think the design or how we looked was the problem because we had some good looks. That was kind of the thing was, ‘Don’t get down, don’t get discouraged.’ This group is such a loose bunch and sometimes when I’m too serious, they struggle with that. They bounced back Wednesday and Thursday in practice, and I think that was the difference.”
The Redskins lost 64-53 to the Meigs County High School Tigers on Monday. If Sequoyah defeats Sweetwater on Feb. 8, Loudon would become the No. 2 seed in the District 5-2A tournament, which is scheduled to start Feb. 16.
The Redskins’ next game will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home in a top-10 rematch against the Roane County High School Kingston Yellow Jackets.
Loudon won the first matchup 66-65 on Jan. 19 when senior Haden Houser drained a last-second three.
“Obviously, we don’t have the bodies that we need and it’s going to take a toll on our guys,” Graves said. “We’re hands down the one or two seed, and we’ll be back at home on Friday against Kingston. Kingston’s going to be ready to rock because we were able to steal one down at their place, and it’s one of those memories we’ll never forget. It’ll be a tough week for our kids, but this bunch will respond. I have no doubt.”