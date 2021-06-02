Redskins baseball a power in the making

The Loudon High School Redskins baseball team’s season came to a bitter end May 17 following a 3-2 loss to the Signal Mountain High School Eagles, but LHS head baseball coach Jason Lambert believes the program has clearly established itself as one of the top teams in the area.
“It’s tough to lose the last one and only one team in this game ends on a win and you never want to be part of that group, but unfortunately it happens more often than the contrary,” Lambert said. “Signal Mountain competed well, and we ran into a good arm. I thought we could’ve battled better at the plate, but we should’ve challenged them a little bit more. We’re not a team that struggles with the fastball.”
Loudon outhit Signal Mountain 5-3, but a two-run home run in the top of the third by the Eagles made the difference.
“Overall it was just a challenging situation that seemed like we had an opportunity, they had someone come up to the plate that kind of didn’t come through with that big timely hit that we needed,” Lambert said. “I think the story of the game was the fact we allowed 10 free bases for them. There were times this season that we struggled to throw strikes and struggled to challenge the opponent to win with their bat and we offered up a bunch of walks. I think they put five balls in play and one was a home run, and that was a big difference.”
Junior Braxton Roberts threw the first three innings before senior Trey Willis came in for relief to throw 10 strikeouts in 83 total pitches.
“My thought is we should’ve went longer than we did and not only me, but most people thought we had a better shot than what we displayed against Signal Mountain,” Willis said. “I think that game was kind of rough and we started out kind of rough, but from the mid-game to the end I thought we played fine. I felt like we should’ve won that game, but things happen for our reason and it wasn’t our game to win. There’s nothing we can do about it.”
Despite the loss, the Redskins have plenty to celebrate after winning the District 5-2A championship and posting a 20-11 overall record.
“It felt great especially since we had the COVID year last year,” McKenzie Lunsford, LHS senior outfielder, said. “We were just ready to come out and play the game of baseball and work on our game. Coming out and winning the district championship, it felt great for my senior year to do that. I wish we could’ve went further, but I’m satisfied with what happened this year.”
Lambert congratulated the seniors and believes this season will serve as a learning opportunity for the team next year. The Redskins are favorites to repeat projected as district champions in 2022.
“You want to have a short memory in this game and a long archive, and you want to be able to remember these types of moments so that you can grow from it,” Lambert said. “I’ve got too much emotions and relationships built up that I’ve made with Trey, McKenzie and Rylan (Watson). Every year, I play a last game with somebody and it’s really hard, especially to hold these guys and tell them I’m going to be there forever. There’s a lot of people that played a part and molded these guys into the players they are. That’s just a testament to how much support these young men have.”
As the team prepares to compete in summer offseason training, Willis, Lunsford and Rylan Watson are looking forward to moving onto the next level.
Willis is expected to make an immediate impact next year on the mound for Walters State Community College.
“I’m really thankful I was able to get my senior year and have a really good senior year, even though I didn’t get to play as much as I wanted to because I was hurt,” Willis said. “Really I’m just focused on getting stronger because I know when I get up there, I’m not burnt out or my arm’s just not going to straight give out. I wouldn’t trade these last four years at Loudon for anything.”