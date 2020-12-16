Quick start critical for young Panthers

Despite a tough 49-45 loss to the William Blount High School Governors on Friday, Lenoir City High School first-year head boys basketball coach Josh Brannon could not help but smile as he exited Guy F. Tallant Gymnasium.
The Panthers struggled to shoot the ball all night and got in foul trouble down the stretch but remained in the game until the final buzzer.
Lenoir City trailed at halftime and halfway through the third quarter before regaining a 27-26 lead with under four minutes. However, the Governors capitalized on several turnovers for points to jump back out to a 41-39 lead late in the fourth quarter when senior guard David Ross fouled out with one minute to go.
“Obviously, we struggled to make shots and I felt like we could’ve done a better job on just a couple of plays here and there that we didn’t finish the possession, defensively, in crucial moments,” Brannon said. “That hurt us down the stretch, but again, when we were getting stops ... defensively, we played pretty well. For us to not be able to capitalize on that, offensively, it’s hard because you keep getting stops and keep doing what we wanted to do.
“We had some breakdowns that were key down the stretch, but offensively, we just could not get over that hump,” he added. “It’s one of those games where if one or two of those shots fall in a row, then all of a sudden that kind of changes the rhythm of the game and those legs start feeling a lot more rejuvenated.”
The size matchup between both teams was favorable toward the Panthers, but the Governors slow style of play thwarted Lenoir City’s potent offensive attack.
Brannon said the team was missing some key players but was pleased with how the rest of the team stepped up. Senior guard Scory Correa led the team with 22 points — 12 off three-pointers.
“It was a different viewpoint from other teams that we’ve played in that they’re slower, so we didn’t a lot of good rhythm shots off,” Correa said. “We fought to the end and that’s all you can ask for, but we’ve just got to come out with a different strategy, I think, next game and just try to win — that’s all we can do. We started out strong, and this is a minor setback for a major comeback.”
The coaching staff has emphasized the importance of having a snap-and-clear mentality this season, which was evidenced Dec. 8 when the Panthers upset the West High School Rebels 51-47 following a close loss to Sweetwater the day before.
The Panthers’ 2-1 start in district play is the program’s best since the 2011 season when Lenoir City began 2-2 in District 4-3A.
“We’ve had a good week from last Friday to this Friday. It’s been a good seven days in both the wins and both losses,” Brannon said. “If you had told us, ‘Hey coach, you’re going to be 6-2 going into the week before Christmas,’ then I say, ‘Hey, we’re off to a really good start.’ We’re very thankful and not shocked that we’re 6-2 because we believe we can beat anybody on our schedule. It’s not a surprise to us that we’re 6-2, and we expected to be in every ball game and be where we’re at. We’re also thankful for that, too, and that’s all our guys, all of our coaches and just everyone that’s bought in and everybody’s working hard.”
With a revamped coaching staff on the sidelines, players said the atmosphere surrounding the program has changed for the better.
“The loss against Sweetwater was definitely heartbreaking, but we bounced back with a win against West,” Correa said. “We’re going to keep grinding it out and go out there and play our game. The energy level is different than years past, and the coaching staff brings that, demands that every practice and every game. We just want to come out on a different level than all of our opponents. We’ve got to bring the energy, and that’s what makes us play better.”
The Panthers continue to push through grueling workouts and practices despite the challenges of the COVID-19, which has translated on game days.
“Is it tough taking over a program in the middle of a pandemic and to have restrictions and uncertainties for both players and coaches? Again, that could be a very daunting task that some folks think is an unwinnable situation immediately,” Brannon said. “Our players and our coaches, including myself, have really kind of salivated on this challenge. What better opportunity and why not this opportunity to really galvanize us to get us to where we are. That proves to me our kids care, it proves to me that our kids are competitors and it proves to me that our coaches are the same way. We may have lost a game Friday, but overall, this has been a big, successful start to our season.”
The Panthers were scheduled to take on Bearden High School on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to Knox County Schools’ decision last week to shut down because of COVID-19.
Lenoir City was scheduled to travel Friday for a big rivalry matchup against the Loudon High School Redskins, but the game has also been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns between both schools. No makeup date had been determined as of Tuesday.
The Panthers’ next game will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against the First Baptist Academy Eagles for senior night.
“It’s ever-revolving and I’m not 100% certain at this point, so it will be a kind of wait-and-see basis and having a lot of flexibility the next seven days,” Brannon said. “I think it will be good for our guys to get a game or two in before Christmas but also get some ample rest. We’ve had four tournament-style games in the last four days, and we could very easily be 4-0 in those games and very easily be 0-4. Our guys also do need to have a little bit of rest so we can get centered and move forward.”