Positive tournament for Lady Panthers

Lenoir City High School’s girls basketball team bounced back from early disappointment in the opening game of last week’s Anderson County Christmas Tournament to emerge with a winning record.
After a 56-35 loss Dec. 20 to Clarkrange High School, the tournament’s eventual runner-up, the Lady Panthers defeated Anderson County and Gibbs high schools the next two days to make it a winning tournament record and a 10-2 overall record heading into the break.
“It’s gone great,” Brad Cochran, LCHS head girls basketball coach, said. “Wish we were playing in the championship game, but the girls responded really well after our loss to Clarkrange. Proud of the effort, really turned it around after Tuesday’s performance and came out on top Wednesday and Thursday, so kudos to the girls. They did a great job.”
Lenoir City came into the tournament on a seven-game winning streak and hoping for some silverware, but were quickly put out of the running after a poor opening game.
Though the first quarter was a tight, low-scoring affair, Clarkrange exploded in the second and third quarters with little Lenoir City resistance. Already down 10 points at the break, the Lady Panthers went four minutes without a basket to start the second half, committing plenty of uncharacteristic errors as Clarkange doubled the lead.
“We just got lackadaisical with the basketball,” Cochran said. “We just didn’t take care of it enough and had a lot of turnovers, 26 I think. Any time you turn the ball over against a really good team that can shoot, they take advantage of it.”
By the time the final quarter came around, the gap was 21 and the game all but over. Clarkrange rotated in fringe players to see the game out and still preserved their heavy lead, winning 56-35.
Lenoir City had little time to get over the loss as they were back in action less than 24 hours later against the tournament’s hosts.
Both teams came in with a point to prove after losing their opener and battled it out for much of the game. Lenoir City initially took the advantage with a 10-0 stretch squeezed between two Anderson County three-pointers in the first half of the first quarter, but the hosts got back in it and took the lead with seconds to go in the quarter at 16-15.
The roles were reversed in the second quarter, as it was Anderson County’s turn to pull ahead slightly only for Lenoir City to go up 29-28 at the break with a buzzer beater.
The third quarter seemed to be the difference maker when Lenoir City finally got some breathing room at 48-38, but a 10-0 start to the final quarter put the teams back on level terms with four minutes to go.
Lenoir City pulled away for good with two minutes remaining, taking a three-point lead and then extending it as Anderson County fouled to get possession back, ultimately winning 58-50.
The Lady Panthers used the momentum from that tight win to power ahead on day three. Despite going down 6-0 in the first three minutes, consecutive three-pointers by sophomore Mackenna Lawson pulled Lenoir City level and kickstarted a 19-2 stretch to close out the first quarter.
The 11-point lead was then nearly doubled in the second quarter as the Lady Panthers went into the break up 34-15. The second half kept the advantage the same throughout, and Lenoir City won 67-47.
With three games played, Lenoir City ended with a 2-1 record and three completely different results, having gone from a heavy loss to a big win. Cochran said it was good for his players to have experienced all three — even the defeat.
“You learn a lot more when you lose,” he said. “Proud of the girls for going through a tough loss, going through a lot of battles and then coming in and winning the close game and then dominating the game on Thursday. … That’s them buying in and understanding what’s bigger ahead of us.”
Cochran said he and the girls were excited to take some deserved time off, though they would still come in this week for practice. Lenoir City will get back on the court when they return to Anderson County at 6 p.m. Jan. 3, followed by a stretch of six consecutive district games starting Jan. 10 at Fulton High School.
“I think we had a great closeout to the beginning of the year — finishing 10-2 is fantastic,” Cochran said. “Now let’s keep that momentum going in district play and playing for a district championship, that’s the goal. So I hope the girls understand, but we want them to rest a lot, I want them to have time away, too. Spend time with family, regroup, reset and come in better than we left.”