Positive tournament for Lady Panthers

Lenoir City's Natalie Johnson shoots Dec. 20 in the tournament opener against Clarkrange.

 Timothy Belin | News-Herald

Lenoir City High School’s girls basketball team bounced back from early disappointment in the opening game of last week’s Anderson County Christmas Tournament to emerge with a winning record.

After a 56-35 loss Dec. 20 to Clarkrange High School, the tournament’s eventual runner-up, the Lady Panthers defeated Anderson County and Gibbs high schools the next two days to make it a winning tournament record and a 10-2 overall record heading into the break.

