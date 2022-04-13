Pitcher stars in Loudon victory

Loudon High School defeated Greenback School 6-0 on Thursday thanks to a standout performance by freshman pitcher Nolan Bethel.
Bethel threw 14 strikeouts and walked only two in recording a no-hitter. The defense threw out three and caught three fly balls.
“Really impressed with Nolan Bethel’s efforts today,” Jason Lambert, LHS head baseball coach, said. “I think that he pitched a fantastic game. To be a freshman and throw a complete game, shutout no-hitter … shows a lot of maturity on the mound today. I was really impressed with him. And we had some good defensive plays that saved the no-hitter — I really liked Dawson Walker’s line drive that he caught at third base.”
Greenback began at the plate and Bethel started as he meant to go on, striking out the Cherokee’s first and third batters. The second batter popped out in between them to make it three outs after three at-bats.
Loudon had no such problems with their turn as sophomore Jaxon Walker hit a single on his first swing of the evening. Junior Matthew Meade and freshman Eli Kelso followed with a double each to send Walker home. Meade got a second run for the Redskins two at-bats later on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0.
Bethel struck out two more batters in the second. Greenback’s junior pitcher Brady Collins responded in kind, striking out all three Redskin batters to end the inning.
Bethel maintained his rate of two strikeouts per inning in the third as Greenback was limited to three at-bats again. Meade got on base for the Redskins after being walked by Collins and stole two bases while Kelso took his turn at the plate. Collins walked Kelso as well, who then stole a base of his own while Meade did the same to run home.
“Defensively we kicked it around a little bit and against a team like Loudon you can’t give them free bases,” Justin Ridenour, Greenback head baseball coach, said. “You can’t give them extra bases, so we’ve got to clean that up a little bit.”
The Cherokees got their first base in the fourth inning after Bethel walked his first batter, but he was immediately thrown out trying to steal second. Bethel made no mistake with the other two to keep his strikeout streak going.
The Cherokees got only their second runner on base in the fifth inning, with Collins walked on the second at-bat. Though Bethel only threw one strike this time around, retiring Greenback’s third batter, he also reacted quickly to get to a ground ball and throw out the fourth.
Loudon added three more runs in the fifth, two of them unearned, to double the lead. Greenback switched pitchers halfway through the inning, bringing in sophomore Kooper Williams, though Ridenour said the move had more to do with pitch count than performance.
“I think we did fine on the mound,” Ridenour said. “(Collins) was getting close to his pitch count and they were getting near the top of their lineup and we just wanted to let them see a different arm, somebody they hadn’t seen yet. But overall, pitching, I was really pleased with both the guys that we threw.”
Bethel then struck out Greenback’s three batters to get back to his two per inning rate.
“The last two appearances, this one and the last one, were just like this,” Lambert said. “(Bethel) was good at the beginning (of the season) and he’s become better and great along the way. This is the type of pitcher I knew that he was and could be, you just kind of have to walk off the nervousness of throwing in varsity outings, in big important games, and he’s done a great job adapting to his role.”
With a fresh arm on the mound, the Cherokees responded well and Williams struck out two of his own to limit Loudon to four at-bats and no runs.
The final inning was more of the same as Greenback’s first batter popped out and Bethel struck out the next two to bring his tally to 14.
Ridenour said his players would have to improve at the plate, but he also recognized Bethel’s performance.
“Against a guy that throws with good velocity, we got to shorten our swing a little bit,” he said. “Just put the ball in play. You’d be amazed what happens in high school baseball if you put the ball in play. But give credit to their guy, he kept us off balance. He had a good curve ball and hit his spots with the fastball. We knew it was going to be a challenge, but I expected us to be able to compete a little more.”
With big hopes for a strong postseason run, Ridenour said Loudon was exactly the kind of caliber team his players had to learn to play against.
“You’re playing a good baseball team, and those are the kind of teams that if we want to get to where we want to go in the postseason, this is the type of teams you may run into,” he said. “We have to be able to rise to the occasion and make sure we just clean up a few small things defensively and at the plate.”
Greenback is back in action for a home tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday against McMinn Central High School. The Cherokees’ other tournament opponents are Maryville Christian School and Tellico Plains High School the following two days, with first pitches at 1 p.m. and noon, respectively.
Loudon plays again Friday in a doubleheader at Polk County High School, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.