Panthers' season comes to bitter end

The Lenoir City High School Panthers' season came to an end Friday night following a 65-20 road loss to the West High School Rebels in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Rebels took off early in the first quarter and never looked back after jumping out to a 59-7 lead at halftime.
"They're arguably one of the best teams in 5A or the best team in 5A football," Jeff Cortez, LCHS head football coach, said. "I think tonight, honestly, they proved it. I'm not sure you're going to have the collection of athletes that are going to match what West has."
Lenoir City has dealt with COVID-19 issues all season and were once again limited on the roster Friday. Freshman receiver Trey Wilhite received the start at quarterback due to lack of depth at quarterback.
Wilhite delivered two touchdown passes in the second half, but the Rebels' defense proved too much for Lenoir City to handle.
"He's our fourth quarterback we've used this year, which is not what you want in a perfect world, but he did a good job," Cortez said. "He went through his freshman lumps early and got a chance to take the ball down the field a couple of times there later on. He's battled and played hard, and he didn't know he was starting until about 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He still played defense, so it was good job by him and he came up big for us. I think the biggest difference is just how good West is and how fast and big and physical they are."
This season has been the most difficult for Cortez since taking over the program in 2013.
"At the end of the game, I told the guys that I was proud of them for mitigating through this year," he said. "So much of it was different than normal and the fact that we showed up ready to play for 11 weeks, even though we only played 10 games, we were ready. Not everyone answered the bell every week, and we did and I was proud of them for that and proud of them for their resolve and willingness to go at it."
Cortez congratulated the senior class for their hard work in helping lay the foundation for rising upperclassmen.
"The reason we were ready to play was because of our seniors, and we didn't want them to finish without playing a game," he said. "Tucker Yancey, for instance, had to miss two games for contact tracing and one was canceled. It was important to us that we played and that it was played for them. We played hard for them, and I think that's just what you've got to do. You play for the love of the game, and that's what we're going to do. We really appreciate their efforts."