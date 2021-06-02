Panthers end season on strong note

After suffering a drastically slow start to the season, the Lenoir City High School Panthers soccer team eventually picked things up and found itself just one match away from competing for the District 4-3A championship by season’s end.
The Panthers dropped four of its first five matches of the season before rallying back to win three in a row against Loudon, Anderson County and Heritage heading into a highly competitive District 4-3A semifinal matchup against the Farragut High School Admirals on May 13.
Lenoir City fell 2-0 to the powerhouse Admirals, but the team showed the fight and grit head coach Santiago Correa was looking for all season.
“The chemistry was one of the most important things and being a team that hadn’t really played together before, they began to pick it up on their own and became more mature because I had freshmen that were starting for the team,” Correa said. “It was a big, big thing and one thing I told them was, ‘It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish,’ and I think we finished great. The first match in the regular season, we got beat very bad 9-0 by them. To go and play Farragut, it’s very difficult but the players wanted that game. They played well and everyone that got in that game, they did their job and I was very proud.”
Senior Scory Correa felt like the team entered the final match “with something to prove.”
“We came in with that mentality and kind of a chip on shoulders from the last game because we did not want that to happen again, especially in the district tournament,” Scory said. “I think the team all felt the same way so we came in with this win or go home mentality. We played a tight game into the second half, and we just let up a goal that was our own mistake. The final result ended up being 2-0, but I think it showed a team that was struggling at the beginning of the season was now competing with a state quarterfinals team.”
The senior class played a large role in righting the ship this season, but it also was instrumental in helping build the program into a legitimate district contender year in and year out.
“I think it was very good to see them maturing and growing on the field,” Santiago said. “For example, seeing Tommy Slaton was awesome. Alex missed two seasons with us because we didn’t have a season last year. David Ross and Scory simply came together and played basketball together and played soccer together, and that was awesome to see them share those moments. Scory was a first-team All-District and Tommy Slaton was second-team All-District, but I think that was a good memory they shared with the team. It’s all the things they’ve done the last four years, and each player learned something from those seniors. Every senior that’s graduated leaves something and the players always apply something they’ve left behind.”
The Panthers finished the season 6-11-1 overall but showed great improvement as the season went along.
“I think we improved our ability to possess the ball and touch around defenders and our awareness,” Scory said. “Our competitive spirit improved tremendously because we just came in and fought in every game. I thought our confidence definitely improved throughout the season.”
Since arriving at Lenoir City in 2014, Santiago has slowly rebuilt the soccer program to a competitive level and has helped shaped a more positive culture.
He hopes to carry the momentum into next season.
“It’s always the first thing in my program, which is the players do their job first in class and in school,” Santiago said. “Then I think I’m excited because we have a good group of freshmen that are going to be sophomores, and I get to work with them for another three years. That’s what I got out of my team two seasons ago, which was a very young team, and that was one of my best seasons. I’m going to continue encouraging that and applying that.”