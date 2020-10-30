Panthers drop last regular season game

The Lenoir City High School Panthers (2-8, 0-3 Region 4-5A) were hoping to notch back-to-back wins Friday heading into the Class 5A playoffs but came up short in a 35-6 defeat against the William Blount High School Governors.
Prior to kickoff, the Panthers were dealt a blow after 10 starters were held out due to quarantine, including freshman quarterback Brett Cortez.
Sophomore Gavin Vincil received the start.
"Special teams and the offense had some big holes, had some issues, but I'm proud of guys and proud of our effort," Jeff Cortez, LCHS head football coach, said. "We could've decided not to play, which plenty of teams this year have decided not to play because they decided it was conducive to them, but I'm proud of our guys for doing it. I'm proud of my guys for showing up and giving all they had."
William Blount had two opportunities early in the game to score but came up short in large part due to Lenoir City's defensive effort.
However, the Governors capitalized on a 33-yard punt return for a touchdown to go up 7-0 late in the first quarter. William Blount scored two more times in the second quarter to hold a 20-0 lead at halftime.
"Our defense just played absolutely lights out and made them pretty one-dimensional," Jeff said. "We were keeping it on pace for us for a while there, but we had some punting issues. It just had some little things here and there that kind of quickly turned the tide right before half. Some of our game plan in terms of keeping it close, keeping it tight kind of went out the door at the end of the second quarter there."
Woes continued for Lenoir City in the second half when Vincil was taken out of the game due to an injury, which forced LCHS offensive coordinator Derrick Vestal to turn to senior receiver Sebastian Borthwick to run the wildcat package.
"There were a few things that happened throughout the course of the game, and of course this whole week of contact tracing and we took every guy that was still healthy in our program and had 35 kids on our sideline tonight," Jeff said. "We were just missing 10 starters, missing too many pieces offensively. They scored 15 in the second half compared to 20 in the first, and two of those points were we took a safety so we could try to kick it a little bit further out of the back of our end zone. Defensively, we played phenomenal and had to move some guys around."
The Panthers will travel Friday to take on the West High School Rebels in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.