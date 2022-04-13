Panthers downs Redskins in thriller

Lenoir City High School’s baseball team defeated Loudon High School 7-5 in a three-hour battle Friday.
The Panthers shot out of the blocks with five runs in the first inning. While the Redskins slowly worked back to get on even terms, they could not hold on in the end.
“It’s a good win for us,” Aaron Simmons, LCHS head baseball coach, said. “It’s a good win because Loudon’s a very, very sound, well-coached baseball team. They want to come out and compete everyday just like we are. It’s the county rival, it’s always a big thing, and I love that. Because even with Loudon, even with us, it’s like their drive changes, I can’t explain what, but it does.”
Drake Randolph got LCHS off to a strong start with a double in the first at-bat of the game. Jordy Carroll ground out next, but Randolph stole a base on Drew Henry’s at-bat and got the first run of the game when Henry hit a single.
Henry stole two bases of his own when Grayson Vincil took his turn at the plate. After three balls and two strikes, Vincil hit four consecutive foul balls before finally getting a single and making it 2-0.
Evan Anderson stepped up to bat next as Reece Wilburn came on for Vincil as a courtesy runner. Loudon pitcher Braxton Roberts hit Anderson for a walk, and Elisa Marquez hit a single to load the bases. Wilburn, however, injured himself getting to third.
“He slid into third base and rolled his ankle really, really bad,” Simmons said. “We’re hoping and praying that everything’s OK for him, hopefully have him back next week.”
Adam Lowe replaced Wilburn on third and got to run home three pitches later on a balk. Roberts made up for the error by striking out Carson Brewster. A throwing error by the Redskins defense on the next play allowed Trey Wilhite to second and both Marquez and Anderson to run home for a 5-0 lead.
Bailey Carroll, the final batter in the LCHS lineup, popped out to end the inning.
Before the season started, Simmons said he wanted his team to always win a big inning. He could not have asked for a better one to start the game.
“Every game like that, you find that big inning, you win it, and I told you right there early in the season and that’s proof right there,” Simmons said. “Because honestly, what that does to teams a lot of the time is it takes some air out of them.”
Loudon did not give up, however, and immediately responded with three runs of its own.
Jaxon Walker led off with a single and Jacob Meade followed with a double before the Panthers got the first out. Noah Ridner’s single was enough to send Walker home. Jayden Capshaw came on for Meade as a courtesy runner and stole home on Roberts’ at-bat, with Ridner getting the third run despite Roberts popping out.
At the end of the first inning, Lenoir City led 5-3.
“There’s a lot of positives that I can take from our game,” Jason Lambert, LHS head baseball coach, said. “I love our heart. Our team’s heart is outstanding and we’ve got guys that are coming in in big moments and stepping up. We’re able to compete offensively and capitalize in situations where we have a chance to tie it up or chip away and get back. It would have been so easy to go down by five in the first inning and just quit. And our team’s not that kind of team.”
Loudon kept Lenoir City scoreless over the next five innings.
Matthew Meade ran home in the third off a Nolan Bethel double to halve the deficit, and Roberts tied the game in the bottom of the fifth after a controversial progression.
Roberts originally hit a single, but the umpire called interference on Vincil at first base and sent Roberts to second. He then got another free base on a balk from Carroll, who had come in as pitcher. Sebastian Correa hit a single to send him home.
“Momentum shifts are huge,” Simmons said. “We got up early, scored five runs, we got stagnant. Even when it was 5-3, we kind of got really comfortable and that was the big problem with them trying to come back. They got the momentum, and we let them.”
The Redskins’ efforts were quickly outdone, however, as Lenoir City immediately raced back into a two-run lead in the sixth. Carroll and Randolph ran home on an Anderson double.
For a team that had fought so hard to pull even, it felt like a sucker punch.
“Was really impressed with Sebastian Correa’s pinch hit single that scored the tying run, and that should have been the moment that we were able to change the momentum in the game and kind of build off that but we just didn’t come through when we needed to,” Lambert said. “It’s a massive setback. Because as soon as we got the run and we go back out there, the very first batter hits a ground ball to first base. It should be an out and it’s an error. … It’s a massive killer in your energy. It sucks the energy out because you battle through and immediately give up a base runner.”
Lambert highlighted that error on the first at-bat as key. With two outs by the time Anderson stepped to plate, he would never have gotten the chance had the first batter been thrown out. With the mistake in the first inning also allowing two runs, he felt his team was shooting itself in the foot.
“We’ve got to understand that in a lot of our losses, in fact all of our losses, we’re our own worst enemy,” Lambert said. “Our defense is just getting to the point where we’ve got to maybe address some major concerns in order to make sure we are improving every day. … Our guys are not quite understanding that the devil’s in the details, that if we look down and really analyze where the runs are coming from, they’re preventable. If we can just play better defense all the way around, and that’s something that we’ve not been doing consistently this year. In fact, that’s going to be our ultimate demise, our defense.”
Loudon failed to plate any runs in its turn at-bat to trail 7-5 going into the final inning. Matthew Meade, who had come in as pitcher in the fourth, kept — hope alive by striking out three consecutive Panthers. But Randolph, who took his turn on the mound, did nearly as well for Lenoir City. With three strikeouts in four at-bats, he ended the game and gave his team the win.
The two teams will meet again April 22 in Lenoir City for the rematch, where Simmons will look to extend his perfect record in “Battle of the Bridge” matchups since joining the Panthers last season.
“It’s always a good rivalry to be a part of,” Simmons said. “When I first got here last year, I didn’t really understand what type of rivalry it was, what it meant not just to the kids but the community as well. And so it’s always a good outcome when you come away with a win, because that’s a very, very, very well coached and very well run ball club.”