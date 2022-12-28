Panther earns D1 football dream

Lenoir City High School's Leo Gonzalez, center, signs his letter of intent Dec. 21 to play football for Austin Peay State University. Alongside him, from left, are Maggie Tate, girlfriend; Tina Tallent, grandmother; Lupe Gonzalez, father; and Edi Zivala, stepmother.

 Timothy Belin | News-Herald

Lenoir City High School’s Leo Gonzalez turned a dream into reality Dec. 21 when he officially signed to play football at Austin Peay State University.

With friends, family, coaches, classmates and community members gathered in the LCHS gymnasium, Gonzalez became the first Panther to sign a scholarship with a D1 football program in 10 years.

