Panther earns D1 football dream

Lenoir City High School’s Leo Gonzalez turned a dream into reality Dec. 21 when he officially signed to play football at Austin Peay State University.
With friends, family, coaches, classmates and community members gathered in the LCHS gymnasium, Gonzalez became the first Panther to sign a scholarship with a D1 football program in 10 years.
“It feels great,” he said. “I’m just excited to go there. I can’t wait to start practicing, start playing, lifting, hopefully get big and see what the life of a college athlete is.”
Signing ceremonies for LCHS students are typically held in the LCHS Hall of Fame room, but Gonzalez’s was moved to the gym in anticipation of a larger crowd. The prediction turned accurate as plenty of locals came out to show their support for someone speakers unanimously described as a upstanding young man.
Gary Dugger, LCHS head football coach, recalled the first time he came to Lenoir City after getting the job in December 2021. While attending the basketball Christmas tournament, he said community members came up to welcome him to the city and would invariably ask him the same question: Have you met Leo yet? While he had not, he soon found out what the fuss was about.
“He’s an infectious person,” Dugger said. “He’s just so humble, I think that’s the one thing that really stands out. For a guy that’s 6-foot-5 300, as a football coach you look at him and think he’s got all the measurables, but just talking to him you never get that. He’s as friendly as you can be to any student he meets here on campus. He loves to help people out. He’d give people the shirt off his back. … So he’s just a hard worker and very humble.”
Gonzalez said having so many people show up for him meant a lot, and he got emotional thanking them for their support over the years.
His father, Lupe, said he was proud to see how well-regarded his son was in the community.
Leo’s recruitment to Austin Peay was not just about his personality, however, but also his dedication to a sport he only truly picked up four years ago. Leo started out playing soccer and only gave football a real try as a high school freshman, making varsity his sophomore year.
He said he had played a couple of games in eighth grade but had no idea what he was doing and did not get the hang of the sport until his second year of high school. He has since done everything he could to excel.
“I’m just really, really competitive,” Leo said. “It was a new sport to me, but as soon as I looked into it I was already looking at who the best are, and I always work to be the best at anything I do. So when I was brought into football, I was like I want to be the best at that sport, might as well, and as you can tell there was a positive outcome out of that.”
Dugger said Leo’s genetics helped him get his foot in the door for recruitment, but the hard work mentality is what sealed the deal.
As a starting offensive lineman for the Panthers this season, Gonzalez was one of the team’s standouts, earning Region 3-5A’s All-Region Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year award, while also showing the versatility to be utilized in a couple more positions, including kicker. While his role should be much more focused in college, Leo said he’s not opposed to using his soccer experience to keep kicking a few field goals if the need arises.
“I’ll be there if they need me,” he said with a laugh. “If one day everyone’s sick, some random day, they got an emergency kicker just in case. So it’s a two-in-one package they’re getting.”
Leo will show new coaches his work ethic earlier than most as he heads to Austin Peay in January as an early enrollee. With a full spring practice under his belt, he hopes to get a chance to make an impact in his first year for the Governors, with the goal of being an All-American before he graduates.
Lupe said he never expected to see his son make it to a D1 football program but was proud of what he had accomplished and now hopes to see him in the NFL some day.
Leo said he shares that dream, but also wants to focus on getting his degree as he looks to study business administration.