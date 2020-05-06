Growing up in the rolling hills and mountainous terrain of Quito, Ecuador, Santiago Correa turned to soccer for more than just a recreational experience.
The game became his passion and eventually opened doors he never thought were possible.
“I grew up and I remember playing soccer in my country, and from Ecuador in South America, soccer is the biggest sport in our country,” Correa said. “As a kid, you see that is what you want to be. Here, you want to be a football player, a baseball player or a basketball player in the NBA, but for me, that was my dream as a kid. Each Sunday, my brother took me to professional soccer games and then you grow up playing soccer and you try to workout and try to go through the professional level, which I did in my country.”
Correa wanted to play as much as possible and did whatever necessary.
“In the summer time, even during school, everybody dreamed of getting out at recess to play soccer, and in the streets we played soccer — it didn’t matter how level the field was,” he said. “I grew up with a great group of kids in my neighborhood, and for us, it was everything about soccer. Whenever you see an empty field, you try to convert that into a soccer field.
“I remember in the capital of Quito, we had to walk like an hour and a half to this field on top of the mountain because it had grass to be able to play,” he added. “By the time you get to the field, you’re already tired and all of that, but hey, we didn’t care. Sometimes we had to push the cows off the field to be able to play soccer.”
Unlike many children in South America, Correa managed to have a good childhood.
He credits his “strong” mother and brother for their guidance and support.
“I grew up like a happy kid and didn’t have any problems, you know, I was with my friends after school every day playing soccer,” he said. “Right now, these kids, they have the best shoes, the best of the best uniforms, but I didn’t have that. We’d make all these soccer balls with all T-shirts with no coating, and that’s how we all played soccer.”
Living his dream
Correa continued to hone his skills as he got older and realized he had a shot to pursue a professional playing career.
However, his first stop with a team was short-lived because of financial difficulties.
“I started to understand the game and see the soccer leagues around our neighborhoods and cities, you go and see and play in the U-teams in the summertime,” Correa said. “There was a guy who would take of us and buy uniforms for us, and we couldn’t wait for it. The soccer stuff kept hitting me and I gained more passion, more passion, and I decided to go to tryouts for this professional team, so I made the team ... but I had to quit.”
Correa kept the faith and continued to play before reaching a deal with Sud América.
He eventually developed into a starter and traveled the continent to play other semiprofessional teams.
“It was a wonderful experience. I was the youngest guy in there and, man, it was one of the greatest experiences I ever had,” he said. “It was different ... you had to practice every day. My brother was the coach, and I always wanted it. One time he saw me play and said, ‘Man, you could have big potential for my team.’ I said, ‘Yeah, of course.’ I thought it might not be a good idea ... but he made me understand that you had to work hard. He made me understand you’ve got to work hard no matter who you are, and that helped me a lot. We got to travel around the country, got to play in big, big stadiums and it was awesome.”
Coming to America
Once his playing career was over, Correa decided to further his education and received an unlikely opportunity at 24 years old to immigrate to the United States.
Kristi Griffin-Correa traveled to Ecuador in 2001 where she served as an intern at the United States Embassy and Consulate in Quito and met Santiago.
He then moved to Michigan with Kristi in 2002 and eventually became a legal citizen. After spending several years around the Great Lakes, both moved to Tennessee where Santiago pursued an education degree at Maryville College and Kristi became a Spanish teacher at Loudon High School.
“We met through a mutual friend, and we dated and then he came back to the United States with me, and then we got married in Michigan,” Kristi said. “We started a family right away, so that’s kind of how we met there. Soccer has always been part of our relationship.”
He graduated in 2012 where he completed a two-semester research and writing capstone project titled “Realities of Afro-Ecuador.” Being of Afro-Ecuadorian descent, Correa wanted to highlight racial inequality issues that many in South America still face today.
He believes his story is a prime example of overcoming the odds and that anything is possible if you work hard enough.
“Black people don’t have the same opportunities as the mestizos (mixed race) or white people,” he said. “This problem is not just in Ecuador but in every Latin American country — Colombia, Peru, Bolivia. They are still facing those problems.”
Soccer became even more of a haven for Correa while adapting to a completely new culture and way of life.
“There was kind of a transition for him because when he came to the United States, he didn’t speak any English, he didn’t know anybody, and so soccer kind of played a role for him to kind of get involved in the community and get to know people his age,” Kristi said. “It was kind of a relief for a little bit from being in a new country and not knowing anybody.”
Becoming a coach
After playing soccer most of his life, Correa felt it was time to give back to kids interested in playing the sport.
“One day, I was out at church and I see this kid playing with a soccer ball and I say, ‘Hey, let me borrow your soccer ball.’ So I started doing some tricks with the soccer ball and the kid was like, ‘Wow, you can do that?’” Correa said. “He ran to his mom, his mom came and said, ‘Hey, can we have your phone number?’ I started doing private lessons and tried to copy the way my brother taught me soccer.”
Correa earned his student placement at Lenoir City High School during his senior year at MC in spring 2012.
He reached out and worked with several local soccer programs, including Rockwood High School and Fort Loudoun Middle School, before being hired by LCHS in 2014.
“I was kind of involved a little bit with soccer and, in my mind, there were some things that needed to be changed, but I didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes,” Correa said. “Later on, a year or two later, that’s when Coach (Greg) Boling asked me if I would be coaching the boys, and I said, ‘The only way I would be coaching the boys is if you made me the head coach.’ He asked me why, and I said, ‘Because I just want to apply my knowledge, I don’t want to be applying somebody else’s knowledge.’”
Correa took over a struggling Panthers program and slowly built it into a contender in a tough District 4-3A.
“My freshman year, I was new and didn’t know him but over the years, the relationship started growing as both the players improved, and the more you get to know him as a teacher and a coach,” Charlie Cano, 2018 LCHS graduate, said. “He was very intelligent as a player, so he used what he knew from playing as a coach because sometimes, a lot of coaches never really play soccer, so that’s why he used what he knew.”
The Panthers finished with an 11-4-4 overall record last year — the first winning season since 2011. Lenoir City finished second in the district and was projected to end near the top of the standings again this season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cano, along with several other seniors, played a key role in helping the Panthers recent success.
“Last year was one of the best years, and from my freshman year to senior year, it kept improving, especially for teamwork,” Cano said.
Correa knows Lenoir City has untapped potential in soccer and is trying to create an elite program, which has been evidenced by an increasing number of players getting involved with club soccer and playing in the offseason.
However, the job is much more than numbers in the win-loss columns.
“I don’t know, kids just gravitate toward him,” Kristi said. “Those boys just love him, and not only is it the players he has currently but all the players that come back and want to still be part of the program. He keeps track of how they’re doing, but I think he’s learned through coaching that they need him so much more than just as a coach, teaching them about life lessons and how to become a man and make good choices and become a good leader at school but also at home.”
Correa believes the foundation has been set, and he is ready to see the program reach unprecedented heights. The 42-year-old still has plenty in the tank and is up for the task.
“I have a great feeling that everything is getting better and better, and I think last season was one of the best seasons we’ve ever had,” he said. “As a coach, I put as my goal, ‘This is what I want, this is how I want to do it with my players not only on the field but in the classroom, in the locker room, in the school and in the community.’ That’s what I’ve been doing.”
