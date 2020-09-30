North runners qualify for state meet

Two runners with the North Panthers cross country team, which combines students from North Middle and Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle schools, placed first Saturday in the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association Southwest Sectional championship in Chattanooga.
North eighth-grader Sawyer Grace Simmons placed first overall in the two-mile race in Class A with a time of 12:45.80, and NMS eighth-grader Davis Boals placed first in Class A boys division with a time of 12:02.01.
Both runners compete Saturday in the TMSAA Cross Country Championships in Clarksville.
In addition, the girls team comprised of Maci Brede, Abby Dixon, Chloe Hanley, Jemma Jarrett and Alex McNabb finished third overall in sectionals and will advance to the state meet.