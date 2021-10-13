The North Panthers cross country team, which combines athletes from North Middle and Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle schools, competed Saturday in the Knoxville Youth Athletics area championship at Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville.
Madelyn Fraizer finished 22nd for elementary girls, while Micah Kirkland finished third for elementary boys. Both qualified for the Oct. 23 state meet.
On the middle school side, Chloe Hanley finished 17th in the girl’s race of 214 runners and qualified for state. The North Panthers boys finished sixth out of 20 complete teams, one place shy of state qualifying.
However, four boys qualified individually. Riley Pickett was ninth of 274 runners, Jacob Miller placed 34th, Will Harper came in 38th and Rob Johnson was 52nd. The North boys finished 17 points behind Bearden and ahead of Maryville and Webb.
The KYA state meet includes qualifiers from five regions across Tennessee and the top qualifiers from the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association championships held Oct. 2. KYA does not have classifications, so schools of all sizes compete together.