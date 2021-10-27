The North Panthers cross country team, which combines athletes from North Middle and Lenoir City Intermediate/middle schools, competed in the Knoxville Youth Athletics state meet Saturday at Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville.
The meet included runners from Memphis, Nashville, Middle Tennessee, Johnson City, Chattanooga and Knoxville.
“All of our runners placed in the top 50% and worked hard throughout a tough race with such a large crowd of talented athletes,” Jeff Kuhl, North Panthers coach, said.
LCIMS fifth-grader Micah Kirkland placed 20th of 299 runners in the elementary varsity one-mile with a time of 5:56. LCIMS fifth-grader Madelyn Fraizer placed 84th of 304 runners in the elementary varsity one-mile with a time of 6:52.
On the middle school side, LCIMS eighth-grader Riley Pickett placed 36th of 327 runners in the varsity two-mile race with a time of 12:30. LCIMS eighth-grader Jacob Miller placed 155th of 327 runners in the varsity two-mile race with a time of 13:32. LCIMS eighth-grader Chloe Hanley placed 108th of 332 runners with a time of 14:58.
Saturday marked the first state appearance for Pickett and Miller and a second time for Hanley.