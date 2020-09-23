The North Panthers cross country team, which combines student athletes from North Middle and Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle schools, made history Saturday in the Fender's Farm Cross Country Invitational in Jonesborough.
North eighth-grader Sawyer Grace Simmons placed first overall out of 150 runners in the girls division. The trio of Simmons, Jemma Jarrett and Abby Dixon contributed to the girls' third-place finish as a team. Individually, Jarrett placed 10th and Dixon placed 59th.
On the boys side, North eighth-grader Davis Boals placed first in the boys division with a time of 11:45.
"This makes the first time North has had the first-place girl and boy in a cross country race," Jeff Kuhl, North cross country head coach, said in an email correspondence. "Seventh-graders Chloe Hanley and Alex McNabb helped the North Panther girls cross country team to a third-place finish out of 12 teams. Out of 150 runners in the two-mile race, Chloe was 25th overall and Alex was 36th in her first cross country race this season."