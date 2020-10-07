The North Panthers girls cross country team, which combines students from North Middle and Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle schools, competed Saturday in the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association Class A State Championships in Clarksville.
North eighth-grader Davis Boals placed second overall in the boys division in the two-mile race with a time of 11:56.61.
On the girls side, NMS eighth-grader Sawyer Grace Simmons placed third overall with a time of 12:38.84.
Other top individual finishes include Chloe Hanley, who placed 13th; Jemma Jarrett, who placed 24th; Alex McNabb, who placed 37th; and Maci Brede, who placed 39th.
The girls team also placed fourth overall out of 13 teams.