New LHS girls hoops coach no stranger

Loudon High School will turn to a familiar face on the basketball court following the departure of head girls basketball coach John Hii after one season.
Jeff Harig, LHS athletics director, said Hii was informed Oct. 18 of the decision to move on.
The move comes after the Lady Redskins went 1-23 last season.
“We felt like the culture of the program wasn’t the best fit for our student-athletes,” Harig said. “We felt like we wanted to provide our girls with a different culture.”
A replacement search began Oct. 19 and a day later the team was notified former LHS boys basketball coach Wiley Brakebill would lead them this season.
“We feel like Wiley’s No. 1 skill that he possesses is his ability to make connections with young people,” Harig said. “He was our Loudon County Teacher of the Year last year. ... Just his ability to build relationships, his knowledge of the game and the experience that he has in leading a basketball program. We approached him with the position and lucky for us he accepted. ... We felt like the girls deserved someone in place that could give them some direction before the season really got rolling.”
“As principal, it is my job to makes decisions based on what is best for our student-athletes first,” Scott MacKintosh, LHS principal, added. “I must also consider how all our faculty and staff at LHS create positive relationships and a positive culture with the school community and the community of Loudon in general. Taking those factors into account, it became evident that a change in the Lady Redskin basketball program was necessary. With that, Wiley Brakebill was the obvious choice based on the areas of most need for the program. Wiley not only brings a wealth of basketball knowledge, but he is also an ultimately kind and genuine young man that builds healthy relationships with students, allowing them the best opportunity to thrive as young adults.”
Brakebill, who graduated from LHS in 2007, played four years of basketball and football. He returned in 2012 as LHS junior varsity assistant basketball coach and completed student teaching before landing a full-time job at the school.
He became LHS head boys basketball coach in 2016 after Trae Watkins left for another job in Alabama. Brakebill was head coach for two years before stepping down to focus on family. He has since worked with WLNT and became the “Voice of the Redskins” for boys and girls basketball games and served in an assistant-type role for current boys head basketball coach Josh Graves.
“Loudon means everything to me,” Brakebill said. “It’s where I’ve grown up, and Loudon’s invested in me. How things turned out is always unfortunate, but being able to give back and being able to be invested in these students’ lives, that’s why I got into teaching and that’s why I like coaching because you get to give back to what’s been given to you. I’m just a caretaker of the program right now and I just hope to do my best to carry it forward.”
Although Brakebill said the position could be an interim role, he is open to more.
“I always believe in God’s plan and sometimes it’s not what we understand and it’s not what we would envision or see, and so really it just kind of depends on where it takes me,” Brakebill said. “I have a passion for this school, I have a passion for this community and I’ve got a passion for the students and the girls that make up that team. I really couldn’t think of another scenario that it could play out, and I didn’t want them to have to go any longer without somebody, and felt like the best thing they needed was to just get out there and play basketball. They just want to play ball and want to play ball for Loudon High School and I wanted to try to help them have that opportunity to be able to do so.”
He hopes his experience prepared him for the new position.
“Coaching is so much more than the strategy, it’s so much more than the Xs and Os,” Brakebill said. “As coach you’ve got to be able to invest in players, to invest in the community. I really want to be family oriented, a family atmosphere where families are involved, where we’ve got a lot of stakeholders that bore into this program. One thing that I’ve learned through the past is the value of that. When I first did it, a lot of it was about trying to get the right strategies and trying to win ballgames, and, of course, you want to do that, but at the end of the day this is a family and we want to try to treat it that way. Hopefully my experience will allow me to be able to just get a culture, keep a positive culture and keep the girls passionate for basketball and doing something that they love to do.”
The first official practice is Nov. 1, with tipoff of the regular season set for Nov. 16 at home against Wartburg High School. Until then, Brakebill hopes to get better acquainted with the team and see what works.
“I’ve kind of watched through some of their practices occasionally and I know many of the young ladies that make up that team and they’re great girls, and we’ve got good leadership to lead them as well,” Brakebill said. “I’m confident that what has been done to this point that the girls have been physically ready, they have been in the weight room, they have been doing conditioning, they have been doing open gyms, and so I don’t think that they’ve lost anything in that capacity. They were doing things and they were doing things well and so I think that makes the transition easier. It’s not like they’re just picking up after being out for months.
“They’ve been in there and they’ve been working hard,” he added. “I’ve been really proud of them being able to do that, and so I think that’ll make it a much easier transition knowing that they’ve been working. We’ll jump in as quick as we can.”
Brakebill admitted there may be a learning curve, especially with such a fast turn-around before the season.
“Typically you get a lot of that ironed out during the summer and now I’ll kind of have to use some of these early weeks and games to try to figure that out and just kind of learn our identity and learn the makeup of the team,” he said.