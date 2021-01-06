Mostly healthy Panthers ready to go

After nearly a month off due to the coronavirus and Christmas break, the Lenoir City High School Panthers basketball team is pumped to return to the hardwood this week.
Lenoir City was set to host a Christmas tournament before the team was quarantined for two weeks due to positive tests within the locker room.
The team returned to practice last week but is still facing some contact-tracing issues.
“We’re just finally starting to get everybody back at a slow drip and we’re not back 100% yet, but that’s just going to be the way it is throughout the year,” Josh Brannon, LCHS head boys basketball coach, said. “It’s not that we didn’t expect it to potentially happen, but we’ve been able to get back at it with practice since the week of Dec. 28. We’ve been able to get back in the gym and start acclimating to things after our pause, so that’s where we’re at.”
The break served as a blessing in disguise after players and coaches were able to rest and heal from the sting of a tough 49-45 loss to the William Blount High School Governors.
“It was definitely different because we’re used to having that Christmas tournament to stay in the swing of things,” David Ross, LCHS senior guard, said. “I think we’ve come back pretty good and we all seem pretty conditioned and we’re still in the shape, so I think we’re going to do good this week.”
Brannon said the team struggled at first upon returning but has quickly adjusted into game-like form.
“We’re going to have the typical ordeal of just getting your legs and everything back under you, but that’ll take care of itself,” he said. “Other than that, I think the guys are just happy to be back in the gym with two weeks off and just, ‘Are we going to play or are we not going to play?’ I think that weighed on them, and I think, genuinely, they enjoy being around each other.”
Brannon views the start to the second half of the season as an important time to rebuild and “stay the course.”
The Panthers returned to action Tuesday against the Knoxville Ambassadors and will host the Sequoyah High School Chiefs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for senior night. The biggest test of the season to this point will be Friday when the Panthers travel to take on the Farragut High School Admirals in a critical District 4-3A matchup.
“These next two weeks are huge because you start to get in the thick of district play,” Brannon said. “This is a tough district and so with us every night, we’ve got to be ready to continue to bounce back. That’s kind of been our deal all year is, ‘Hey, move onto the next play, the next opponent, the next game.’ Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to continue to focus on the task at hand. This will be a huge week to get us back in the routine of playing, and we get some good opponents this week that will make us better and kind of prepare what we’ll go into with the thick of league play.”
Winning one or two of three games this week could provide a huge momentum boost for the Panthers.
“We’re definitely looking forward to playing the way we did before, and definitely the Farragut game is going be important,” Ross said. “Sequoyah is going to be big and with senior night, obviously, that’s going to be important. We’re going to come out and get the win. I think coach definitely prepared us pretty good and with these few practices that we’ve had, I don’t think we’re going see any rust or anything.”