Mixed week for Lady Panthers

Lenoir City High School girls basketball had a mixed performance as host of a Christmas tournament, dominating one game but losing the other two.
Despite the results, there were positives to take from all three performances.
“As a whole I think everyone’s had a good time,” Kaley Clabough, LCHS player, said. “We’ve all just been having a really fun time, just learning, getting a learning experience. Yeah, these games might not count, but it counts for us in our hearts and we just want to go and lay it all on the court.”
The Lady Panthers opened the tournament Dec. 28 against Hardin Valley Academy. Despite a tight opening two quarters, which saw the team trailing 27-25 at the break, LCHS fell off the pace in the third quarter to widen the gap.
“I think that we let the score dictate how we played,” Clabough said. “I think that we just got in our heads again, thinking about we’re going to lose this game, but we can’t do that. We can’t lay down, we can’t let the score dictate how we play.”
With the score 46-33 at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Panthers were too far behind to rescue the game, which ended 61-47 for the visitors.
For head girls basketball coach Brad Cochran, the performance had to do with nerves.
“First-game jitters,” Cochran said. “We didn’t shoot very well, we turned the ball over a lot, it took us a lot of time to get going and when we finally did we closed that gap, but we didn’t play as well as we wanted to that first game.”
Hardin Valley was undefeated coming into the tournament, so Cochran said he cannot fault his team and was happy they got to compete with a strong opponent.
Players were of the same mindset.
“That game was very tough … but we came out and we fought as hard as we could,” Clabough said. “We may have lost and we may not have won, but I think I’m definitely proud of us for keeping up with them as hard as we could. It wasn’t our best game, but we definitely didn’t lay down to them.”
The Lady Panthers did not dwell on the result because 24 hours later they were back on the court facing Carter High School. This time, it was their turn to run the game and emerge victorious.
“The effort was there,” Cochran said. “We shot the ball very well, we played our game of basketball, our brand, and we did that for the majority of the game. … When we go away from our habits and we go away from what we do, we tend to struggle, and I just keep on reminding the girls. We played like we do, we worried about us. … When you play somebody else’s game you’re not going to be as good and as strong.”
LCHS immediately retrieved the ball at the tipoff and got off to the perfect start when Perry Moore scored 15 seconds into the game. Clabough added a second basket 10 seconds later to put the team up four after 25 seconds.
Though Carter managed a three-pointer, the Lady Panthers scored the next 10 points to take control of the game. LCHS led 30-12 at the half.
“It was a great performance,” Cochran said. “Our girls just shot better than they did and the girls just simply, no one’s going to expect us to win, no one’s giving us any games, we don’t deserve that nor do I expect our girls to. We got to work every day, every day’s going to be tough. We just played better that day than Knox Carter did.”
The Lady Panthers kept up their dominance in the third and fourth quarters to run away with the game, winning 68-39, a confidence-boosting victory for the team.
“It keeps us confident and it keep us very, it just gets us out of our heads,” Clabough said. “We just want to keep going and keep pushing because we know what kind of team we are, we know that we can win and we can make it all the way.”
LCHS closed out after-Christmas games by facing Lafayette High School of Lexington, Ky., which entered the tournament with a 10-1 record.
“I think that as LC, we played our very hardest and Lafayette’s just a good team,” Clabough said. “They came and fought, and I know that we didn’t execute very well, but we came out and fought our hardest, especially against a team like that.”
Though LCHS took the lead 30 seconds in courtesy of Kelsey Lett, Lafayette scored the next seven points. The Lady Panthers kept the game close but never took back the lead, with the quarter ending 13-12 for the visitors.
“Anytime you get down it’s about adversity,” Cochran said. “You know, life’s going to knock you down in the game and we just got to be able to take control of the ball and when we take that lead we got to keep it. But it’s a great learning curve for our girls because adversity happens every day in life and happens on the basketball court and you just got to find ways to battle through and chip away.”
LCHS lost more ground as the quarters went on, going in at the break with a 28-18 deficit and eventually losing 54-38. The result was never what mattered for Cochran, however, who was proud of the way his team fared against a superior opponent.
“A confidence booster for our girls,” he said. “Our girls played well together, they competed, which is all we can ask for. We didn’t hit as many shots as we want to, but we competed. I asked them before the game ‘we got to compete because this is going to be a tough game,’ but at the same time we’re a tough, mentally strong team so we just got to even play better and today Lafayette beat us to that.”
Even though the team lost two of three games, Cochran saw the tournament as a success. With the second half of the season set to begin, he said the three games were a perfect launching point as the Lady Panthers chase their goals.
“Basketball’s three seasons: before Christmas, after Christmas and tournament time,” Cochran said. “Right now we’re in that second half of the season. This was a great tournament for us to have, gave us a lot of confidence and momentum that we need because it’s funny what things can do when you have confidence. We’re going to Kingston … then we have a week off and we host Fulton at home and that’s a district game, and we got to be ready to go for that because district’s all that matters from here on out.”
LCHS played Roane County High School in Kingston on Tuesday after News-Herald presstime. They host Fulton High School at 6 p.m. Jan. 11.