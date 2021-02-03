Middle schools battle for district title

Two of the best middle school girls basketball teams in Loudon County met for a third time this season Thursday to battle for the Area 4 district championship.
The North Middle School Lady Stars and Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School Lady Panthers look evenly matched on paper, but the Lady Stars were too much en route to a 26-18 win to clinch the title.
Matt Carney, first-year NMS head girls basketball coach, said the team was hungry for revenge after dropping both regular season games to the Lady Panthers.
“During the season, Lenoir City beat us both times,” Carney said. “That fired my girls up ever since the season started. My girls wanted Lenoir City at the end, and we got them. We came out and we executed. My girls put their hearts out on that floor and didn’t miss a beat. I’m proud of them and I wouldn’t want to go to war with another group of girls in my life. This is absolutely huge for the program. I’m happy I got it for the girls and for the amount of work they put in, it’s them first.”
The Lady Stars benefited off hot shooting early in the first quarter and jumped out to a 16-7 lead at halftime.
Lenoir City made a strong push in the second half and managed to cut the lead to seven points.
“North is a good basketball team and it’s hard to beat a good basketball team three times in a season,” Amber Henderson, LCIMS head girls basketball coach, said. “They’ve got a real good shooting team and they came out right out of the gate when Caroline (Chambers) hit a big three in the corner, and that put us behind the eight ball right out the start. All the North kids played an excellent game, and I knew it was going to be a close game going into it.”
Both North and LCIMS posted strong regular seasons and advanced to the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association sectional tournament.
The Lady Panthers bounced back Saturday in the first round of the tournament with an upset 37-27 win over No. 1 seed Sequatchie County Middle School.
“That Sequatchie County team had not been beaten and were a No. 1 seed, but somehow the bracket got messed up at the state level because instead of us playing a three seed at home, we ended up having to travel and play a one seed,” Henderson said. “They’re a three-time district champ in their area, but we came out with that win. It was refreshing because it was frustrating not seeing my girls do what they’re capable of doing on Thursday night and then when we get to Sequatchie County ... we score and all of them just relaxed.”
The Lady Panthers square off against Gatlinburg-Pittman Junior High School at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Anderson County High School in the second round, while the Lady Stars will play Norris Middle School at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Robertsville Middle School.
Stars clinch district title
The NMS Stars boys basketball team followed up the Lady Stars’ win Thursday by defeating Cherokee Middle School 64-55 for the Area 4 district championship.
“It was pretty big because during the season, we lost to them twice,” Brad Pompey, NMS head boys basketball coach, said. “It just felt really good for our boys to continue to fight and believe that they could win that game because it was a really competitive game throughout. It was very close all the way through, and it was just really nice that the boys really fought to stay in the game and to win in the fourth quarter.”
The Stars received a bye in the TMSAA sectional tournament and will play Jacksboro Middle School at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at ACHS.