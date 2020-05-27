Loudon's Mallory signs with Johnson University

Family, friends and coaches gathered Saturday afternoon at Central Baptist Church in Loudon to witness Jacob Mallory sign to play baseball at the next level.
The Loudon High School senior is heading to Johnson University following the most bizarre season in program history due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It means a lot considering I didn’t get the senior season that I wanted and all this mess going on, I didn’t even think I was going to have a signing at all,” Mallory said. “It really means a lot and it’s a dream come true because growing up, especially since high school just to sign in front of my friends and family and just to make it official.”
Mallory started playing baseball at 4 years old and dreamed of playing for the Redskins.
His first two seasons at the high school level were quiet, but head coach Jason Lambert saw something special.
“As a person coming into our program, it wasn’t clear as to where we thought Jacob would go and project throughout high school,” Lambert said. “We knew he loved baseball and loved everything about it. He loved Loudon, he loved what it meant to be a part of a team — our team — and one of the things that we tried to do was establish a great baseball culture, a winning culture in our program. I think that Jacob was a testament to a true buy-in into what we’re doing.
“Coming into high school, if you had told me we’d be sitting here today, I would’ve told you, ‘There’s a lot of work, there’s a lot of work’,” he added. “But he’s exceeded every expectation we’ve ever had for him, and that’s why I believe Jacob is ready to take on this new challenge and exceed and excel at the collegiate level.”
Mallory even built his own pitching mound in his yard.
“Going into my freshman year ... I love the game but I’ve got to be honest, I didn’t have the talent to make it on the team but luckily I did,” he said. “I kept progressing and progressing and progressing until I got the varsity start and kept progressing since then. Now, I’m going to college.”
The Redskins were loaded with talent last year, but Mallory proved one of the key “missing pieces” en route to the team’s historic run to the Class 2A state tournament.
One his most memorable performances was last season when he closed out the Redskins’ 4-0 win against Sequatchie County in the state quarterfinals.
“He had always had great control and command on the mound and got stronger,” Lambert said. “Through that, he was able to really, really help our program last year. He was the most under-the-radar guy we had last year and all of a sudden blew up in preseason. I thought, ‘There’s going to be a lot of pieces into making our team have a lot of success,’ and there were going to have to be some guys that came out of nowhere to be able to do that. Jacob was definitely one of those guys.”
After a successful junior campaign, Mallory received interest from colleges. He will join teammate Bailey Jolley as part of the 2020 signing class.
He believes the baseball program and school are a perfect fit.
“I was checking into a few colleges and I was just trying to find a small, private college that was somewhat affordable, and so Johnson looked to be a good school. I contacted Coach (Ben) Fair and he was really interested,” Mallory said. “I went up on a visit, and me and Bailey Jolley both got an offer on the same day about a month later, and we both committed on the same day as well. It’s a great atmosphere, the players are great, the coaches are great. They just have a brand new $1 million facility. The college is based around Christianity, so that’s very important to me.”
Mallory will continue to work out this summer and hopes to make a meaningful contribution to the Royals’ roster next season.
“I’m trying to throw 85 (miles per hour) consistently, that’s the goal right there,” he said. “I want to throw 85 consistently and have 10 appearances on the mound.”
