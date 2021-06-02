Loudon County was well-represented May 25 as 17 members of the Loudon High School track and field team competed at the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Spring Fling Track and Field Championships at Rockvale High School.
After missing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fielding a smaller team this year, head coach Allison Rutherford was pleasantly surprised to know several relay teams and individuals advanced to the state level.
“At the beginning of the season and coming off everybody having spent a year in quarantine and locked up, I didn’t really think we’d have a whole lot of promise for the Spring Fling,” she said. “But the kids put in a whole lot of work, and we were able to get four of our relays and two of our individuals qualified. It was a great experience and even though we would’ve liked to have brought home some medals, I think we just tried to push it home to the kids what an honor it was that they had come so far and be one of the top 16 competitors in their event.”
The two individuals were junior Fenicia Jackson and sophomore Semy Turner. Jackson placed eighth overall in the girls high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches, while Turner placed 12th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.65 seconds.
“Fenicia actually placed eighth and this year really wanted to focus and try to improve in a lot of areas, so she actually did a lot of sprint work this year and worked in the hurdles some this year,” Rutherford said. “She wasn’t to where she felt comfortable this year and with Semy Turner, you won’t find a harder worker than him. Semy spent this season working on the 300 hurdles, but he also did a lot of sprint work and was a member of our relay teams up until sectionals. We really felt like we wanted to give him the opportunity to go into that 300-meter hurdle race at sectionals with fresh legs, which paid off because he did drop nearly a second in sectionals from his personal record during the season.”
Loudon also competed in the boys and girls 4x800 relays, the boys 4x200 relay and the girls 4x400 relay.
“It’s always a fun time just to have that experience and going to state with all of your friends, and it’s a good way to make memories,” Carrie Pittman, LHS senior, said. “For me, that was my last lap so it was bittersweet. Obviously with the relays, it’s just working on our handoffs and making sure our steps are counted out right and that we just have a strategy for the race that we’re running.”
Seniors Cherinet Feezell and McKenzie Lunsford decided to join the track team this season and competed at state for the first time, despite playing other sports at the same time. Both were members of the boys relay teams.
“The experience was great because I got to go into that competition with my fellow Redskins,” Feezell said. “This whole year has been about trying new things and I knew it was my senior year and I wanted to do everything I possibly could. I didn’t think I would excel at football or track, but that was just a fun experience. It was very easy to adjust to. I knew that soccer and track kind of intertwined.”
“It gave me a wake-up call and I knew that I could trust my speed from other sports with track,” Lunsford added. “I also knew that I needed to work on it as well because some people were the same speed or faster than I was. The coaches called and texted me and asked if I was interested in running track, and I told them, ‘Yeah.’ They worked out a schedule with Coach (Jason) Lambert, so I got to run a couple of relays and a couple of solo races. It was a blast.”
Loudon has fielded two state champions and numerous relay teams at the state level over the last six years, and Rutherford hopes to carry that success into next season.
“We are really proud of how the program has grown,” Rutherford said. “The track team wasn’t as big this year, but we were able to be competitive and I’m looking forward to next year. There’s some amazing athletes coming to us from North Middle School and Fort Loudoun Middle School, in addition to some kids we’ve got coming back. We’ve got some strong leaders, so we’re looking forward to next year.”