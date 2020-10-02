Loudon overcomes slow start in road win

Loudon High School head football coach Jeff Harig breathed a big sigh of relief Friday night following a 41-0 shutout win over the McMinn Central High School Chargers.
For three straight weeks, the Redskins were forced to alter the defensive philosophy to specifically stop teams running a Wing-T offense — something that proved a challenge for Loudon's defense in the first half.
The Redskins also struggled offensively in the first half with several high snaps and completed just 55 yards through the air. Loudon was without several starters along the offensive line for a second straight week due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
"For me in the first half, we had some timing issues with our snaps," Harig said. "One of them was bad because it went over Keaton (Harig's) head and they were just off, so when your timing is disrupted it allows them to kind of be more aggressive. They gave us a look that we hadn't anticipated, didn't practice against and so we were kind of adjusting on the fly as an offense. Defensively, they played tough, physical football. Unless you're a physical back, you're going to get exposed."
Loudon struck first midway through the first quarter when a high snap sailed over quarterback Keaton Harig's head, but he recovered, scrambled right and delivered a 27-yard touchdown strike to Semy Turner to go up 7-0.
Keaton delivered another touchdown pass in the middle of the second quarter when he hit junior Kaden Dockins on a crossing pattern to gain a 14-0 advantage at halftime.
"Brodie (Brown) isn't used to playing center, so it took him a little while to get used to it," Keaton said. "Polk County, we had some of those but we just covered over those with our skill. Tonight, they really stressed us with the bad snap. I just had to try to get out of the pocket to make a play. They came out in a different defense than we expected. Against Polk County, we took advantage of them because the outside linebacker wouldn't get over far enough, but (McMinn Central's) outside linebacker lined up over the slot so he could get out there more. They just played it good."
The Redskins came out firing in the third quarter when senior running back McKenzie Lunsford scored twice in a four-minute span to extend the lead to 28-0.
The impact play of the game came midway through the fourth quarter when Dockins tipped a pass into Keaton's hands, who then returned a pick-six for 75 yards.
Loudon punched in the final score with 21 seconds remaining in the game when Isaac Brown powered his way in for a 1-yard touchdown, but play immediately stopped after the play when Brown suffered a serious leg injury. He received medical attention and was carted off the field to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.
Brown waved to the sideline as he left the field, but Jeff said the extent of the injury is currently unknown.
"It looked like he injured what would've been his right leg," Jeff said. "It bent in a way that a leg shouldn't bend, so we don't know the extent of his injury other than that's one of those where you get them splinted and get him off to the hospital and let them do their job."
With the win, the Redskins advance to 7-0 and 3-0 in Region 3-3A play.
"It's great and it just shows how good our team is," Keaton said. "We don't play good in the first half, it's 14-0, we come out and start executing and get the 41-0 win."