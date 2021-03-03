Loudon High athlete to play at next level

Loudon High School senior McKenzie Lunsford signed his letter of intent Monday to play football at Carson-Newman University.
Lunsford has always been one of the smallest players on the field at every level, which he said motivated him.
“Since I was little, I wanted to play college ball and prove to everybody that just because I’m small, I can prove myself,” Lunsford said. “It’s emotional and I’m very emotional, but it’s just a new chapter. It’s back to square one basically. I’ve been playing since I was 4 years old and my parents had to sign a contract to let me play. I couldn’t find anything that would fit me because I was so little, but ever since then I’ve always had my family behind me and my friends. They’ve pushed me to come to here.”
Lunsford started his freshman season at LHS as an all-purpose athlete and was backup quarterback for Drew Jackson.
However, coaches knew they had find ways to expand his role and get him in open space with his big-play ability and elite speed.
“McKenzie loves to play football and loves all the things associated with it, and you never had to try to get McKenzie to practice because he was always at the practices, always at the trainings,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “He also possesses the ability to be really good, too. His speed will obviously be a big attribute and the fact he can do many things and is so versatile. Not only did he play safety for us, he played corner, returned kicks, played receiver, played running back and early in his career we had him as a quarterback. His versatility is his biggest attribute.”
Lunsford’s role increased last year when he split carries in the backfield with Jackson en route to guiding Loudon to its first Class 3A state semifinal appearance since 2014.
Immediately following the 2019 season and the graduation of 17 talented seniors, Lunsford knew he could shine as the team’s most dynamic athlete in 2020. He proved one of the best athletes in Class 3A and helped lead the Redskins to the Class 3A quarterfinals.
He was named the All-County Player of the Year and Region 3-3A Athlete of the Year after totaling 134 carries for 739 yards and 17 touchdowns for an average of 5.5 yards per carry. He was also a top target in the passing game, hauling in 27 catches 542 yards and four touchdowns.
Lunsford started at safety and led the team as a return specialist with eight kickoff returns for 232 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown return in the season opener against the Greenback School Cherokees.
He was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association and Tennessee Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State first teams as an athlete.
“My coaches showed me a lot and they knew what I had, and they just told me to go out there and have fun,” Lunsford said. “Not a lot of people get to say they played Alcoa, so it’s a great feeling. I know the score doesn’t say we did the best, but I believed we deserved every moment of that 2019 season — going to Alcoa and playing them. Splitting time with Drew, I enjoyed it a lot because they saw the No. 2 running back coming in and they just thought they could take it easy.
“Coach Harig came up to me and said, ‘This is your season, this is your year and you’re the top dog’,” he added. “I just went out there, went by what my coaches told me to do, had to watch extra film and I just had to put in extra work. Coach (Josh) Hawkins helped me out a ton this year.”
Lunsford drew interest from several schools but landed on Carson-Newman as his “home away from home.”
“The reason why I chose Carson-Newman is because it’s close to home but far enough to stay away from the bad,” Lunsford said. “When I get back there, I’m back at the bottom of the totem pole. I’ve just got to put in that work, and I’m going to prove myself again like I did in high school.”
Playing time will be at a minimum in his first year or two, but the CNU coaching staff believes Lunsford could have a role in the receiving corps or special teams unit as a returner.
“He’s against the eight ball a little bit in that every player at Carson-Newman’s roster has the ability to come back if they so choose to,” Harig said. “Normally you would go in replacing a senior class, but he’s going to go into addition of a senior class that’s stuck around. The numbers aren’t going to be in his favor in that they’ll still have a lot more players there that normally still wouldn’t be there, but he’ll go in and compete. I think that transition year will be good for him to allow him to get used to college life and the college game.”