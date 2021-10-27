Loudon, Greenback eliminated in soccer playoffs

Loudon High and Greenback schools girls soccer seasons came to an end Oct. 19 when both teams were eliminated by two top teams in the region.
Loudon (16-2-1) was shut out 5-0 at home by Cumberland Gap in a Region 2-1A semifinal game.
“They’re good,” Sam Harrison, Loudon head soccer coach, said. “They’re the best team we’ve seen all year.”
The playoff game was only the second loss of the year for the Lady Redskins.
“It’s pretty amazing for a girls soccer team at Loudon,” Harrison said.
Greenback (8-7-1) was eliminated 5-1 at Oneida in the other semifinal.
“It was a disappointment,” Rob Fox, Greenback head soccer coach, said. “We came out pretty strong. We fought hard with them up until about the middle of the second half.”
The season was historic for the Lady Redskins, who had their first district championship, best record for girls soccer in Loudon, first undefeated season in the district and No. 1 placement in the district.
But Loudon was not at full strength for the region semifinal.
A couple of starters were out with injuries and senior goalkeeper Emma Jenkins was playing with a sprained ACL.
“She did that during practice on Monday,” Harrison said. “She couldn’t even punt the ball.”
Although Jenkins was medically cleared to play, Harrison said the injury impacted her performance.
“It was just kind of a domino effect,” he said.
Senior center back Mireya Navarrete was out with a concussion and junior holding midfielder Kaden Brooks could only play a few minutes at a time due to a back injury.
“It was kind of hard for us to get our rhythm,” Harrison said. “... Even at full strength, we would have had our hands full with Cumberland Gap. They have chewed defenses all year long. ... Offensively, they are the best team we have seen.”
With exception to seniors Jenkins and Navarrete, the Lady Redskins remain largely intact for next season.
Some younger players have gotten playing experience. Four freshmen played the last two games because of injuries.
“I think without a doubt, we’ll be competitive next year,” Harrison said. “I don’t know how competitive we’ll be. My goal is that we’ll be just as competitive if not more competitive next season.”
For Greenback, Fox said the Lady Cherokees were down 2-0 for a big part of the second half against Oneida and the game was still within reach.
“But then it started to get away from us,” Fox said. “For a lot of that stretch, it was a one-goal game. ... We just got into a bad half in the second half, and the wheels fell off for us.”
Greenback’s one goal was scored by Madison Graves on a feed from Isabella Belcher, who had moved to forward from center back.
Fox said Greenback goalkeeper Brooke McConnell had a good game against Oneida.
“They had a lot of shots,” he said. “She got a lot of saves.”
Outside back Lexie Bryant also played well, Fox said.
“She probably played her strongest game this season,” he said.
Fox said the Lady Cherokees lack some depth and still need more experience. The team will lose six seniors, all starters.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Fox said.