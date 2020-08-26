Loudon golf remains unbeaten

The Loudon High School boys golf team is halfway through the regular season and still undefeated in match play.
The Redskins are now 6-0 following three big district wins last week against McMinn Central, Tellico Plains and Polk County.
“We had a couple of guys shoot their personal bests,” David Cherry, LHS head golf coach, said. “Isaac Thompson shot a 37 when we played Polk County, which is a personal best, and so he’s playing real well. Everybody’s playing real well. We shot a team 166 down there at Chatata (Valley Golf Club) and played real well. We may be adding Meigs County to the schedule because I’m hearing they play about the same as we do, and so it’d be nice to see them before we get to the district tournament.”
The Redskins will be without senior Cy Massey for at least four weeks due to a broken foot, Cherry said. Sophomore Parker Rolen will step into the fifth spot.
“Cy was playing real well, but Cy has broke his foot so he’s out,” Cherry said. “The doctor says for four weeks that he’ll be in a boot, but I’m hoping the doctor will let him play if he can ride. I’m going to see if I can get a waiver through (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) to see if that can work. If it does, we’ll get him back out here playing because in a boot, I think he’ll play real well.
“Parker’s a brand new player, so it’s nice that we still do have five players without Cy,” he added. “It’d be nice to have Cy because our new guy is a brand new player.”
Junior No. 1 Logan Oody has consistently played at a high level this season. He shot a 42 against McMinn Central and Tellico Plains and finished second on the team Thursday against Polk County with a 41.
Oody believes the team has a “good chance” of clinching the Small Class District 5 title.
“They went great and we scored really well,” Oody said. “We haven’t beaten (McMinn) Central in years, so it was great to beat them finally. Our No. 4 man really stepped it up. I’ve been in a little bit of a slump because I’ve been shooting in the 40s when I should be in the high 30s, but if I can just get a few things fixed on the range then I should be fine.”
Senior Erik Dramm moved to Loudon from Nevada prior to the season and has proven a solid player.
“The golf courses are much nicer out here because you get more rain, but the transition wasn’t that bad,” Dramm said. “Everyone is so friendly and everybody’s so welcoming and stuff, so that wasn’t really a big problem other than just getting used to the classes and class sizes. I’ve had a few good rounds and a few bad rounds, but I feel like I’m going to start shooting a little better here coming up soon because I’ve been practicing a lot. I’m hoping I can get it going right before regionals and district and make a good run.”
Loudon hosted Lenoir City on Tuesday after News-Herald presstime and will play again at 4 p.m. Thursday against Sweetwater at Rarity Bay Golf & Country Club.
“We’ve had a real good start to the season and starting to wrap up, so we’re really thrilled,” Cherry said. “Looking at the district and from what I’m hearing about some of the other teams, Meigs County is probably going to be our big contestant for trying to get No. 1. I’m hoping we’ll get to be No. 1 in our district and then make it to region.”