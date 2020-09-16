Loudon golf clinches district championship

The Loudon High School boys golf team made history Monday by clinching the program’s third district championship and first since 1992.
The Redskins were the favorite to win the District 5 tournament at Chatata Valley Golf Course and came through with a narrow three-stroke advantage over the Sweetwater High School Wildcats.
Meigs County rounded out the top three, followed by McMinn Central, Polk County, Tellico Plains and Copper Basin.
“It’s the first time that I have done it, and I think it was done many years ago,” David Cherry, LHS head golf coach, said. “This is the first time in at least 10 years that I’m aware of, and I know it was quite a bit before that. Starting out, it was cloudy and looked like we might get some rain but it held off. It was actually a really good day for golf. We only won by three strokes, but three strokes count, so it was really good.”
Juniors Logan Oody and Isaac Thompson led the charge after posting scores in the low 40s on the front nine. Oody finished the back nine at par, while Thompson scored another 41 to finish third and fourth overall in the tournament, respectively.
Sophomore James Ross finished with 92, senior Erik Dramm totaled 100 and Parker Rolen rounded out the team with 119.
Cherry had concerns heading into the tournament after losing senior Cy Massey to a season-ending foot injury.
“Isaac was pretty consistent all the way through, and he started out really strong,” Cherry said. “Logan did not play very well on the first nine. The boys did start on No. 10 and played the back nine first, and the back nine at Chatata Valley is harder than the front. Logan struggled on the back, but he held his own and did pretty good. Then he played really well on the front on his last nine holes, shot even par and ended up getting third place as an individual. I told the boys as a team that that was really good that they were able to get first place as a team even though we didn’t have the first- and second-place individuals on our team.”
Oody has been a consistent No. 1 player for the Redskins.
“My first nine, I didn’t perform the best because the greens were rolling kind of fast for what they usually are,” Oody said. “The wind was kind of affecting the ball, but then on the back nine I adjusted to the wind and I started putting a little better, just hitting better shots overall. It’s been a while since we’ve won the district, and we’re all really excited. I’m really excited for region and seeing what we can do there.”
The Redskins play again Thursday at Moccasin Bend Golf Course for the Small Schools Region 3 championship. Cherry expects Signal Mountain High School to be the top competitor.
“Out of region, they only take the top team and then the top three individuals,” Cherry said. “As a team, it was pretty close coming out of this district. We’ve also got Signal Mountain on the other side of the region, and they’re a really good golf team. I don’t know that we’ll be able to overcome them, but I expect our guys to show real well and to play real well. Both Logan and Isaac could both play even better than they played Monday, so they could still have a chance possibly of going to state as individuals.”
Oody and Thompson are excited to compete in the region tournament as a team and potentially earn a state tournament berth. The state tournament is slated for Sept. 29-30 at Willow Brook Golf Club in Manchester.
“I’m sure Signal Mountain will be good, but it’d be real nice to beat them,” Oody said. “I’d like to go to state as an individual, and maybe Isaac. He can go to state as an individual. I’d just like to score well.”