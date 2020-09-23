Loudon golf battles in region tournament

After clinching the District 5 championship Sept. 14, the Loudon High School boys golf team looked to add another plaque to the trophy case Monday in the Small Schools Region 3 tournament at Moccasin Bend Golf Club in Chattanooga.
The Redskins came up short after placing third overall behind Signal Mountain and Sweetwater high schools with a team score of 351.
“The weather was perfect, it was a great day for golf but the guys did not play as good as they’re fully capable of,” David Cherry, LHS head golf coach, said. “Logan (Oody) had a real struggle early on. Isaac (Thompson) struggled on the front but he turned it around and played really well on the back. James Ross had a really solid day and shot his normal good, so we had a chance. We only lost to Sweetwater by two strokes and only beat them by three in the district so we’re really close to their level. We’re probably better than they are, but it was just kind of an off day for us.”
Junior Isaac Thompson led the team with a score of 85, while sophomore James Ross finished close behind with 86. Team No. 1 Logan Oody and senior Cy Massey tied with 90, and Erik Dramm rounded out the day with 100.
“I had a pretty terrible start because I think I shot a 47 on the front nine, which was not good at all,” Thompson said. “My swing just wasn’t feeling good, but I started to figure it out on the back nine and ended up shooting a 38. What kept me in it was my short game because it was pretty good throughout the entire game. Once I started finding my swing, it really paid off at the end.”
Cherry expected a tough fight for first with Signal Mountain and Sweetwater.
“They competed really well,” he said. “Signal Mountain won by 30 or 40 strokes overall, and they’re just a different caliber team than the rest of the teams pretty much in the whole region. Our side of the region, other than Signal Mountain, our side is much stronger and we have a lot more closer teams that we’re competing with. Sweetwater this year was probably the closest and Meigs (County) was pretty good. We were the top in the district, and I still feel that we’re probably the best team in the district and probably second-best in the region. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
Despite the outcome, Cherry was excited for Massey to return for his final match of his high school career after missing the last month due to an ankle injury.
“We had the month where Cy was out, but one of the happiest things is that Cy got to finish out his senior year by playing in the region tournament,” Cherry said.
The team won the first district championship since 1992.
“I had expected that they would play really well, and so I think early on I was saying, ‘We could place really well if we could continue to get better’,” Cherry said. “When Cy went down with his ankle for the four weeks that he was out, I was concerned about how we could compete, but they really pulled through. It was kind of a surprise to win district without having Cy on the team, but it also wasn’t a surprise in the fact that the guys were playing really well. As I pointed out to them, they won as a team and it wasn’t any one of them that won or lost it. They played really well all season.”
“It was a very positive season because we made our goal of reaching the district championship, bringing a plaque to the high school,” Thompson added. “That was really just our main goal, and we did it without Cy. I thought that was a really big accomplishment.”
The duo of Thompson and Oody have the potential to advance to the state tournament next year.
“I’m really going to work on my swing,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of aspects that I can work on to get that better. Really, just my whole entire game and just working on that consistency more than anything. I had some really good games and some really bad games, so I need to work on having those really good games all the time.”