Loudon falls short against Red Bank

Loudon High School head football coach Jeff Harig knew the Red Bank High School Lions had a chip on their shoulder Friday night with a No. 1 playoff seed on the line and revenge on the mind.
Following the Redskins' two-game sweep over the Lions last season, Red Bank proved the better team Friday with a tough 13-0 win to clinch the Region 3-3A championship.
Loudon looked to strike first in the first quarter after putting together a 16-play, 69-yard drive that concluded with a turnover on downs after failing to convert a 4th and 3 on the goal line.
Red Bank capitalized when quarterback Joseph Blackmon connected with senior Lumiere Strickland for a 39-yard pass play to gain momentum. Four plays later, Blackmon hit Devon Benn in stride for a 36-yard touchdown pass to put the Lions up 6-0 heading into the second quarter.
"We had trouble in the first half stopping the run game, but more importantly, we had trouble tackling," Harig said. "You can't simulate that speed. You can't simulate some of that strength so for us we've got to use that as a learning experience."
The Redskins attempted to put together another successful drive to start the second quarter, but two penalties within nine plays hampered the offense and forced a punt.
The Lions responded on the next offensive series by leaning on a heavy run attack behind Blackmon and Strickland. Strickland capped off the drive with a 1-yard punch into the end zone to push Red Bank out to a 13-0 lead at the half.
"I thought we pitched a shut out in the second half, so I thought we adjusted," Harig said. "What we never got was that one big excitement play, which could have been a turnover. That's something we've been accustomed to all year or that big touchdown. When we never got that excitement play, it was just a game with two teams fighting back and forth and nothing really was happening."
The Redskins made adjustments on defense and pitched the shutout in the second half, but the offense continued to struggle to make big plays that Harig was hoping for.
Junior quarterback Keaton Harig finished the night 12-for-20 for 111 yards through the air and led the team with 17 carries for 78 yards. Despite what looked like a sluggish performance, Loudon totaled 231 yards of total offense compared to Red Bank's 259 yards.
The LHS coaching staff knew depth was going to be a factor after two starting offensive lineman were forced to sit out due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
"The linemen were so aggressive so that would open up running lanes for me," Keaton said. "It sucks not having what I would say are our best offensive linemen in (Kaylob) Wolever and Caleb (Munsey). We would have our complete line and I think we could block them a little bit better, and then establish the run game to open up the pass game."
With the loss, the Redskins will be a No. 2 seed in the Class 3A playoffs and will host the Alvin C. York Institute Dragons in the first round 7 p.m. Friday.
"It was a learning experience for us, and it's obviously a playoff sport," Jeff said. "We'll have a home playoff game here, and we've got to use this as an opportunity to learn, grow and get better. We're going to have to show some mental toughness and show there's no shame in coming up short. It's what you do with it when those moments happen, and so we've got to respond, wash it away and what matters now is the next game and the playoffs because as you win, you advance."