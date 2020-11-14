Loudon dominates Upperman in second round

The Loudon High School Redskins got off to a fast start and never looked back Friday at Upperman High School en route to a 41-16 win over the Bees in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Redskins opened the game on offense and made quick work of the Bees' soft defensive coverages, driving 61 yards in four plays. Senior tailback McKenzie Lunsford capped off the drive with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to put the Redskins on top 7-0 early in the first quarter.
Following a three-and-out, Loudon struck again when junior Kaden Dockins received the punt, turned on the jets and burned his way 65 yards down the field for a second touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 within a three-minute span.
"It was big time because anytime you can score a non-offensive touchdown in a playoff game, that's really just going to add to the momentum that you've got going," Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. "Dockins made a great play on it, showed some speed and that was a big turn in the momentum. It was 14-0 after that, and the way our defense was playing, I felt pretty good about things."
Following a third touchdown by Donte Brown late in the second quarter, the Redskins turned to the passing attack and delivered a crucial blow to the Bees just before halftime when junior quarterback Keaton Harig hit Dockins in stride in the middle of the end zone to go up 28-0 at the break.
Keaton continued to prove why he's considered one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Class 3A after finishing the night 13-of-20 for 191 yards and 1 touchdown through the air. He also led the team with five carries for 57 yards and a score — largely due to a 41-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
"I thought we went in and played great tonight, we executed and hopefully we can carry that into next week," Keaton said. "They were in man (coverage) with a safety in the middle, so we were just taking advantage of our guys on them. We felt like we could take advantage with some of our guys and our skill, and that's what we did."
Brown added his second touchdown of the night late in the third quarter before the Bees managed to score two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it proved too late as Loudon is shifting its focus to a big quarterfinal rematch Friday against the Red Bank High School Lions.
"At the end of the day, we thought we played pretty competitive the first time," Jeff said. "Obviously, the second time around — that's going to be two different games. This is where we wanted to be, and we've just got to go play our best game and leave it all out."