Loudon cruises past Polk County

Despite rainy and sloppy conditions Friday night, the Loudon High School Redskins took to the air for a second consecutive week en route to a 41-7 win over the Polk County High School Wildcats on the road.
Loudon head football coach Jeff Harig had some concerns prior to kickoff after being forced to sit out several linemen due to COVID-19 contact tracing, but he was pleased with how younger players stepped up to spoil the Wildcats' homecoming night.
"To find out Thursday that you're going to lose three starters, I thought the replacements stepped up for us and filled in a tough spot," he said. "I thought we did what we had to do to win. Obviously, we had some lack of discipline penalties with the jumping offsides on both sides of the ball. The cleanness that we've enjoyed the last two or three weeks, we didn't have tonight. But against the opponent, that was to be expected."
The Redskins set the tone early in the first quarter when senior tailback McKenzie Lunsford score from 5 yards out, followed by a 73-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Harig to Lunsford to lead 14-0.
Jeff knew the Redskins had the upper hand in creating big plays early on offense and finished the night with 443 total yards.
"It was tough on them (offensive line) because we were facing a four-man front, and for the last several weeks they've read three-man fronts," Jeff said. "On Thursday, we had to kind of scramble a little bit so at times we looked sloppy. I thought we gave Keaton time to throw the ball. I thought our running backs, we had to make that first guy miss pretty early in getting the ball. It was a struggle at times, but we got to play a lot of running backs, a lot of kids that I thought was a positive. I thought our kids did what they needed to do to get a win."
Loudon capitalized again early in the second quarter when senior back Donte Brown powered his way into the end zone to put the Redskins on top 20-0.
The Redskins returned to the passing attack throughout the remainder of the half to lead 27-0 at the break. Keaton threw two additional touchdown passes to Semy Turner and Kaden Dockins to put Loudon up 34-0 midway through the third quarter.
Keaton followed up a record-breaking performance against Signal Mountain with a second straight showing against the Wildcats, completing 18 passes for 336 yards and three scores.
"I think that's kind of where our identity is in the fact that it's easiest to move the football by throwing," Jeff said. "If we're going to take the easiest way out, protect your quarterback and give him time to throw. I think McKenzie's coming on as a receiver and when you combine him with Semy and Donovan (Blankenship), Justin Farmer and Josh Gonzalez, Jackson Williams ... we have a lot of confidence in them."
Loudon tailback Isaac Brown punched in the Redskins' final score of the night late in the third quarter. The defense gave up a score late in the fourth quarter but held the Wildcats to 155 total yards on offense.
"They've ran the same stuff for a while now," Devan Nichols, LHS senior linebacker, said. "We watched the pulling guards, watched the movement and I think our defense played really well against the run game. I guess the penalties and stuff hurt us a little bit. Up front, I don't think missing guys changed anything. I think we performed really well with who we had on defense."