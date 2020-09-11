Loudon blanks Sequoyah on homecoming

The Loudon High School Redskins came out firing on all cylinders and never looked back Friday night en route to a 38-0 shutout over the Sequoyah High School Chiefs on homecoming.
Following a less-than-optimal performance through the air Sept. 4 in the Redskins' 35-18 win over Brainerd, LHS head football coach Jeff Harig wanted to revamp the passing attack from kickoff.
Loudon junior quarterback Keaton Harig answered the call on the first play of the game when he delivered a 60-yard strike to McKenzie Lunsford for the score to give the Redskins an early 7-0 lead.
"Tonight he was big, and once again, he understood the game plan and understood that we wanted to spread the ball around," Jeff said. "A lot of what we did was some play action, but more of it was RPO stuff. For him to be able to spread the ball around but make checks in the RPO game and play catch, you know, it was a good night."
Loudon's defense shut down Sequoyah on offense, forcing a punt and set up the Redskins for an eventual 27-yard field goal by Cherinet Feezell to go up 10-0.
Following another Sequoyah three-and-out, LHS junior Kaden Dockins returned the punt 45 yards to the 5-yard line. Senior running back Donte Brown punched it in to extend the lead to 17-0 just before the end of the first quarter.
The Redskins scored three more times before halftime thanks to a 23-yard touchdown run by Keaton and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Keaton to Donovan Blankenship. Tailback Isaac Brown capped off a three-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Redskins up 38-0 at the break.
Keaton finished the night 6-of-10 for 163 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
"There was a speed difference because Brainerd, they were fast," Keaton said. "Sequoyah, they couldn't really keep up with our outside receivers, so we were just looking to take advantage of them. They were just rushing the sides, so I just escaped out of the pocket. The line would get downfield and go ahead like they're supposed to and just clean it out for me."
Sequoyah continued to struggle offensively in the second half, which prompted the LHS coaching staff to plug and play younger players.
Many underclassmen and inexperienced players received valuable playing time in the second half to complete the shut out.
"We wanted to give some of our second-team guys that don't play JV some extended time," Jeff said. "Defensively, we played a lot of guys early, a lot of guys that started the second half. We finally finished with what would be some of our freshmen and JV guys, and so a lot of them got to play in our first two games. I thought our varsity guys that aren't JV players really did a good job, and there really was not a letdown between our first team and our second team defense."
The Redskins remain unbeaten at 4-0 and will host the Signal Mountain High School Eagles on Friday for the second Region 3-3A matchup of the season.