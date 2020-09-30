LHS volleyball looking to close strong

Following a slow start, the Loudon High School Lady Redskins have caught fire down the final stretch of the schedule and are in the mix for the District 5-2A championship.
The Lady Redskins have won nine of the last 11 matches since starting 1-7, including four District 5-2A victories over McMinn Central, Sequoyah and Kingston.
“We’ve definitely been playing more as a team and we switched up our rotation,” Jody Bunch, LHS head volleyball coach, said. “It’s a little better for us because we’re running a single setter throughout to put more people in position, and it’s really solidified us around the perimeter. Our defense, we’ve got people passing in the back row, everybody has a spot and we’ve finally figured out what we’ve needed to do.”
The Lady Redskins faced adversity midway through the season when several players quit prior to a match against McMinn County. Bunch said the team has played above expectations despite a lack of depth.
“I definitely feel like the players that left the team were valued, but I think we have solidified our rotation,” she said. “Everybody is getting playing time, everybody has a job. We spoke about how using your job whether you’re on the bench or on the court is important to all of us, so I think that life lesson was a big deal for them.”
Junior power hitter Kayla Irey, who has performed at an All-District level, has recently stood out.
“I feel like we’re getting closer with each other and I think we’re finding that communication that we needed,” Irey said. “I think that we’ve kind of found that over the last few weeks, and that’s kind of what we’ve needed. We’ve just been helping each other out, and when I go to the line to serve I just kind of focus on it and think to myself, ‘If I miss this, I’m going to pay for it later.’ I just kind of have that mentality that I cannot miss this serve.”
Bunch commended upperclassmen for stepping up.
“Morgan (Lanham) is always solid at our outside hitter position,” Bunch said. “Our middle, Casey Kyle, has really stepped up and has gotten smarter. When she’s really in trouble, she tips the ball and she’s working her way around the block, just getting smarter about the game of volleyball.”
Loudon concluded the regular season Tuesday after News-Herald presstime against the Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers in a rivalry rematch.
The Lady Redskins will now begin preparation for the District 5-2A tournament, which will be held Oct. 5-7 at Sequoyah High School.
“The district tournament will be tough because we lost a tough one to Sequoyah last week,” Bunch said. “We were on tired legs and it was our fifth game of the week, so I would be interested to see how both of us have improved throughout the rest of the season and on fresh legs how we all do. That will be the second or third play-in game, and then we’ll play the winner of McMinn Central and Kingston. I fully expect to be in the championship game and, hopefully, come out on top in the district.”